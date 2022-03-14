Oil prices are slightly lower as market volatility eases

Oil prices fell at the beginning of trading on Sunday evening, in a respite from the volatility of recent weeks Russia’s attack on Ukraine grind on.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at around $111 a barrel, down about 1 percent, early Sunday night. In December, its cost was about $65 a barrel before the Russian president, Vladimir PutinWhat started? President Biden It was called the “Fierce War of Choice” in Ukraine. And US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading, at about $ 108, down 1.5 percent.

Oil prices, which rose last week as markets prepared for US sanctions, are showing signs of stabilizing. On Tuesday, President Biden shut down the Russian oil spigot in the United States as punishment for the war in Ukraine. It also banned the import of Russian natural gas and coal.

Biden initially resisted calls for such tough sanctions on Russian oil, fearing they would push fuel prices higher — a potentially polarizing issue in an election year. But as Russia He escalated his attacks on Ukraine, and announced sweeping sanctions, which he warned would inevitably lead to more pain at the pump for Americans.