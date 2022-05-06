Official: US provided intelligence before Ukraine sank Russian warship

Washington (AFP) – The United States says it has shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva. Before the blow that sank the battleship, the accident was a major failure of the Russian army.

A US official said Thursday that only Ukraine decided to target and sink the main ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet using its anti-ship missiles. But given the Russian attacks on the Ukrainian coast from the sea, the US has provided an “intelligence package” that includes the locations of those ships, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Biden administration has boosted intelligence sharing with Ukraine as well as the shipment of weapons and missiles to help it fend off the Russian invasion. The revelation of US support for the Moskva attack comes as the White House is under pressure from Republicans to do more to support the Ukrainian resistance and polls indicate Americans are skeptical. Whether President Joe Biden is tough enough on Russia.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February, the White House has tried to balance support for Ukraine, a democratic ally, with not doing anything that appears to provoke a direct war between Putin and the United States and NATO allies. As the war dragged on, the White House beefed up its military and intelligence support, removing some time and geographic boundaries. About what Ukraine will tell about possible Russian targets.

The official, who spoke Thursday, said the United States did not know that Ukraine was planning to strike Moskva until after they carried out the operation. NBC News The first report on the American role in the sinking of the ship.

Earlier Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby spoke out after a New York Times report on the US role in supporting Ukraine’s killing of Russian generals, and said US agencies “do not provide intelligence on the locations of senior military commanders on the battlefield or participate in private targeting decisions.” With Russian generals. The Ukrainian army.”

“Ukraine combines information that we and other partners provide with information that they collect themselves and then they make their own decisions and take their own actions,” Kirby said.