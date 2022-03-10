‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ gives a classic salute before Disney Plus debut

Disney Plus



Obi-Wan Kenobi Not released on Disney Plus Until May 25but Lucasfilm reminded us of our beloved Capricorn lord’s greetings on Wednesday, as it is Create a Twitter account To view Star Wars. The first trailer too Wed dropped.

“You’re welcome,” the company wrote.

You might remember this as The first phrase that the letter uttered In 1977, A New Hope, in which the late Alec Guinness played. Playing a younger version of the character, Ewan McGregor He said it again In the 2005 prequel Revenge of the Sith. The Disney Plus show will see the actor return to the role for the first time in 17 years, playing an exiled Jedi after the rise of the galactic empire.

We also got an up-close look at Ewan McGregor’s Tatooine’s style on the show, via the Entertainment Weekly exclusive cover. Nothing too surprising – his hair and beard are a little thicker than it was in Revenge of the Sith (the show is set 10 years after that movie), and he’ll be wearing the classic Jedi robe.

EW also revealed the first images from the show, including Jedi-Hunting Detective Riva’s Empire (New villain played by Moses Ingram), A The return of Joel Edgerton Like Uncle Owen and Obi Wan On a new planet Daiyu. This confirms that he will leave Tatooine on the show.