NTRO Technician A Recruitment 2019
(National Technical Research Organization)
Post Name – Technician ‘A’(Group C,Non Gazette/Non-Ministerial Posts)
|
IMPORTANT DATES
|
APPLICATION FEE
|• Starting Date – 02/December/2019
• Last Date – 30/December./2019( up to 10:00 AM)
• Admit Card – Available Soon
• Exam Date – Available Soon
|• General/ Not Specified
|
JOB LOCATION
|
AGE LIMIT
|All India
|(As on 23/December/2019)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 27 Years
Age Relaxation – As per NTRO Rules
|Number of posts – 71 posts
|
Vacancy Details for NTRO Technical Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2019
|Post Name – Technician ‘A’(Group C,Non Gazette/Non-Ministerial Posts)
Category wise Vacancy Details- :
Gen-31 Posts
EWS- 07 Posts
SC-09 Posts
ST-05 Posts
OBC 19 Posts
Pay Scale- Rs.19,900/–Rs.63,200/-(Pay Level-2)
Educational Qualification- Candidates who have passed their Class 10th Level of Examination along with having ITI Certification /Certification in COPA/Computer Hardware/Network Technician/Desk top Publishing Operator/IT & Communication System Maintenance/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Radio & Television Mechanic Refrigeration & AC/equivalent trades will be eligible for this recruitment.
Computer Proficiency-Candidates having Working Knowledge of Computers will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for NTRO Technician’A’Recruitment Online Form 2019-Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NTRO before 30/December/2019.
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:
Photograph
Signature
Matriculation Certificate
Final Pass Marksheet of Essential Certificate
Caste Certificate
Disability Certificate
Income & Assessment Certificate(for EWS )
*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.
Mode of Selection for NTRO Technician ‘A ‘Recruitment Online Form 2019-Selection will be based on -:
Computer Based Examination (Tier I & Tier II)
|Important Links
|
Apply Online
|
Click Here
|
Official website
|
Click Here
|
Download Official Notification
|
Click Here