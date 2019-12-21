Government Jobs

NTRO Technician A Recruitment 2019

(National Technical Research Organization)

Post Name – Technician ‘A’(Group C,Non Gazette/Non-Ministerial Posts)

 

IMPORTANT DATES

APPLICATION FEE
• Starting Date – 02/December/2019

• Last Date – 30/December./2019( up to 10:00 AM)

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

 • General/ Not Specified

 

 

 

 

 

JOB LOCATION

AGE LIMIT
All India

 

 

 

 (As on 23/December/2019)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 27 Years

Age Relaxation – As per NTRO Rules
Number of posts – 71 posts

 

 

Vacancy Details for NTRO Technical Assistant Recruitment Online Form 2019
Category wise Vacancy Details- :

Gen-31 Posts

EWS- 07 Posts

SC-09 Posts

ST-05 Posts

OBC 19 Posts

Pay Scale- Rs.19,900/–Rs.63,200/-(Pay Level-2)

Educational Qualification- Candidates who have passed their Class 10th Level of Examination along with having ITI Certification /Certification in COPA/Computer Hardware/Network Technician/Desk top Publishing Operator/IT & Communication System Maintenance/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Radio & Television Mechanic Refrigeration & AC/equivalent trades will be eligible for this recruitment.

Computer Proficiency-Candidates having Working Knowledge of Computers will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for NTRO Technician’A’Recruitment Online Form 2019-Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NTRO before 30/December/2019.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Matriculation Certificate

Final Pass Marksheet of Essential Certificate

Caste Certificate

Disability Certificate

Income & Assessment Certificate(for EWS )

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for NTRO Technician ‘A ‘Recruitment  Online Form 2019-Selection will be based on -:

Computer Based Examination (Tier I & Tier II)

 

 

 

Important Links

 

Apply Online

Click Here

Official website

Click Here

Download Official Notification

Click Here
