NTRO Technician A Recruitment 2019

Post Name – Technician ‘A’(Group C,Non Gazette/Non-Ministerial Posts)

Category wise Vacancy Details- :

Gen-31 Posts

EWS- 07 Posts

SC-09 Posts

ST-05 Posts

OBC 19 Posts

Pay Scale- Rs.19,900/–Rs.63,200/-(Pay Level-2)

Educational Qualification- Candidates who have passed their Class 10th Level of Examination along with having ITI Certification /Certification in COPA/Computer Hardware/Network Technician/Desk top Publishing Operator/IT & Communication System Maintenance/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/Radio & Television Mechanic Refrigeration & AC/equivalent trades will be eligible for this recruitment.

Computer Proficiency-Candidates having Working Knowledge of Computers will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for NTRO Technician’A’Recruitment Online Form 2019-Candidates can apply through link provided below or they can also apply through official site of the NTRO before 30/December/2019.

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned)-:

Photograph

Signature

Matriculation Certificate

Final Pass Marksheet of Essential Certificate

Caste Certificate

Disability Certificate

Income & Assessment Certificate(for EWS )

*Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying.

Mode of Selection for NTRO Technician ‘A ‘Recruitment Online Form 2019-Selection will be based on -:

Computer Based Examination (Tier I & Tier II)