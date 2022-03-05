North Korea launched its ninth missile test this year

“The South Korean military maintains a state of readiness by monitoring relevant movements in preparation for additional launches,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The statement said that the missile was launched from the Sunan region, near the capital, Pyongyang.

The Japanese Coast Guard alerted its ships that a possible ballistic missile had been launched from North Korea.

“We advise ships to pay attention to more information, and if they spot any falling objects, do not approach and report the relevant information to the Japan Coast Guard,” she said.