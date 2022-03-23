No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, only 25, retired from tennis

At the top of her sport, Ashleigh Barty has retired from tennis.

In a stunning move, Barty, the number 1 ranked women’s player who won her country’s major championship, the Australian Open, announced in January, Wednesday, that she is leaving tennis for other activities.

Barty, who turns 26 next month, posted a video on Instagram announcing her decision through a conversation with her compatriot Casey Delacqua, a retired gamer, one of her best friends and ex-partner. Barty said she will also hold a press conference.

“It’s hard to say, but I’m very happy and I’m totally prepared,” Barty said. “And I know right now in my heart for me as a person, it’s true.”