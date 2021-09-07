Nipah virus kills child in India; Implement health alert

The Death A Child From 12 years To him Death virus Nipah Has caused Health emergency On India, At the same time Officers They rush to identify More than 180 people With that he entered Contact, Reported Local newspaper.

Before dying, The Child Allowed Five separate hospitals In the south State of Kerala And that’s it Two workers From Health, As well as Mom, They were Isolated After growing up Symptom.

Nipah attacks the brain, spreads from person to person, and has a mortality rate of up to 75 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists Nipah as A. Infectious virus.

At the worst possible moment

Public health experts are concerned that the current Govt-19 epidemic may be to blame Nipa bud Became the worst in Indian history.

Kerala records over 60 per cent of the new daily Govt-19 cases in India and its hospitals are already overcrowded.

According to local newspapers, the dead boy in Kerala passed between five hospitals due to lack of care by Govt-19, which could affect others along the way.

Early symptoms of Nipah virus are similar to those of the corona virus and include fever, headache, and muscle aches.

However, if not treated immediately, the infection can progress to encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) within a few days.

Kerala authorities have urged residents to test for the Nipah virus, regardless of whether the fever or muscle pain is caused by Govt-19 or any other seasonal infection.

The 12-year-old boy came from a remote village called Chathamangalam, where the three surrounding districts are completely isolated and barred from going in and out.

The move affects several thousand people.

Doctors in the area recommended that people follow Govit-19 precautionary measures to avoid diseases such as the use of masks and healthy distance.

Explosion history

The Nipah virus was first identified in Malaysia in 1998, followed by several outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia.

Although the WHO has identified the disease as a priority for vaccine development, there are currently no drugs to treat Nipah.

Experts responsible for the AstraZeneca Covit-19 vaccine are immersed in developing the Nipah vaccine and announced in June that they had taken “big action” after developing a strong immune system in monkeys during the initial phase of the investigation.

The worst outbreak in India was in 2001 in the northwestern state of West Bengal, when it was confirmed that 45 of the 66 victims had died of the virus.

Kerala witnessed several eruptions of Nipah and in 2018, 17 out of 18 victims died.