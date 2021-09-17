September 18, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Nipah virus, a deadly disease affecting India | Kerala | Corona virus | Covit-19 | The world

Byron Rodgers September 18, 2021 2 min read

State of Kerala in the south The deadly Nipah doubled efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, despite the province facing a high number of corona virus cases in the country.

Kerala A 12-year-old boy is on high alert after he died of the rare virus on Sunday, prompting health officials to launch a search operation and isolate hundreds of people in contact with the young man who died in the coastal city of Calcutta.

Identity: Young woman murdered for wearing jeans

On Tuesday, the state health minister told reporters that samples of eight primary contacts were negative.

“These eight immediate contacts turned out to be a great relief.” Veena George said.

The Nipa, First identified when it erupted in Malaysia in the late 1990s, the fruit is spread by bats, pigs or human-human contact. There is no vaccine against the flu, which can cause fever, seizures and vomiting. Supportive care is the only treatment to control complications and keep the patient as comfortable as possible.

A mortality rate between viruses has been estimated 40% And 75%According to the WHO, much more than that Corona virus.

George said most of the samples will be tested on Tuesday and a total of 48 contacts are being monitored at the hospital, including 8 who tested negative. Officers will conduct house-to-house surveillance to identify secondary contacts.

Over the weekend, the central government sent a team of experts to Kolkata to help find contacts with local authorities. They also proposed a list of recommendations, including strengthening health infrastructure and alerting neighboring districts in the event of an outbreak.

See also  Health officials have registered more than 28,200 cases of so-called 'black fungus' in India

The state faced an explosion Nipa In 2018, a dozen people died from the virus. At the moment, there has been growing concern over government headlines for recording a high number of daily infections in recent weeks. Govit-19 All over the country.

On Monday, Kerala Nearly 20,000 infections have been reported Govit-19, In a total of 31,222 across the country. The situation has worsened as cases have been declining across the country since the beginning of this year Kerala This is worrying, and experts warn that the government will not reduce its security.

_______________________________

Recommended video

What is the corona virus that originated in China and how is it spread? Nothing

You may be interested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Hundreds of people are fleeing to Thailand and India amid increasing repression in Myanmar internationally

September 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

For Hornell, Regional Manager and Country Extension Manager, IKEA India – EzAnime.net

September 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Citroen launches mini SUV in Latin America and India Economy

September 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers

You may have missed

2 min read

Nipah virus, a deadly disease affecting India | Kerala | Corona virus | Covit-19 | The world

September 18, 2021 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

Hundreds of people are fleeing to Thailand and India amid increasing repression in Myanmar internationally

September 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
4 min read

For Hornell, Regional Manager and Country Extension Manager, IKEA India – EzAnime.net

September 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

Citroen launches mini SUV in Latin America and India Economy

September 17, 2021 Byron Rodgers