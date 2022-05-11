Nintendo Switch sees first big price drop in US

The Nintendo Switch saw its first-ever big price drop in the US, after months of price drops in regions like the UK and Europe.

The console can now be purchased for $259.99which is a reasonable $40 drop from the previous price point of $299.99 that I’ve held for about five years.

Back in September 2021, Nintendo Switch consoles sold in Europe got an official price cut shortly before the Switch OLED Model was released. There has been some speculation about US cuts as well, but Nintendo previously responded to this by saying “there are no plans” for lower prices in the US.

But, after about nine months, the price cut is finally paying off, with Nintendo Switch consoles currently dropping to $259.99 at Amazon And Walmart. It’s currently not clear if this will be a permanent price reduction, or just a limited time sale or promotion for the Switch.

Nintendo confirmed this week that it sold 235 million games for the Switch in fiscal 2021 — the highest number sold in a single year in the company’s history. Console sales also continue to look good, with all three Switch models selling 23 million units in fiscal 2021. But while that’s a huge number (by comparison, the PS5 sold 11.5 million in the same period), it’s also down 20%. for fiscal year 2020.

The Nintendo Switch now sits at 107.65 million units sold in total, trailing only the Game Boy (118.69 million) and the Nintendo DS (154.02 million) as the most successful Nintendo console of all time.

