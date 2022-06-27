Nintendo Switch mega sale gives rare discount on exclusive games

The Nintendo Digital Storefront associated with the Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of retaining one of the biggest sales we’ve seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo has a reputation for scarce, if any. , with discounts on its first-party games and other exclusives ending up on Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese game publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now it happens to be one of those cases, which means it’s a good time to cash in on this sale if you have the money to do so.

From now until July 6 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo maintains what it calls “Big Discounts on Big OlOn the Nintendo Switch Online Store. This sale features nearly 50 games in total with some discounts up to 50% off. As mentioned earlier, a number of different first-party games are included in this collection, which is what makes this sale even more unique. It’s different from other games we see more often.And even outside of first-party games, a slew of titles that happen to be exclusive to Switch are also part of the Big Ol’ Super Sale.

Probably the best part about this ongoing discount is the sheer quality of the games that are included. If you are someone who has just bought a Switch, many of the best games released on the console are discounted here. Not to mention, there are also some in-built titles that just launched earlier in 2022. No matter which way you look at it, this is one of the best sales we’ve seen so far on a Nintendo Switch in 2022 and probably the best promotion we’ll get. It’s up to the holiday season. As such, it’s time to act if you’ve been keeping an eye on any of these headlines.

If you want to get a better idea of ​​some of the most popular games that are included in this Nintendo Switch sale, keep reading below.