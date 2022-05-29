May 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Nintendo shares a new music track for Splatoon 3, enjoy listening

Jack Kimmons May 29, 2022 1 min read

Splatoon 3 It’ll arrive on Switch in September, and prior to the release, Nintendo was building excitement by sharing new information and game screenshots.

But today is a little different, with the reveal of a new in-game music track – “Sea Me Now” by rock band, Front Row (The song and title are clearly a play on words). It appears that the Japanese YouTube channel Nintendo also shared this song earlier in the week. This peek lasts just over a minute. Enjoy!

The melodious, lively voice of a rock-front-row outfit has been swimming in the charts in Splattsville lately. Here’s a sneak peek at one of their songs “Sea Me Now” that will be featured on #Splatoon3!

This isn’t the first time Nintendo has shared a new song from Splatoon 3. I’ve done it before Something similar in September last year. What do you think of this last track? Looking forward to Splatoon 3? Leave a comment below.

