Nintendo lawyers force YouTubers to remove Metroid covers

picture : Nintendo / Kotaku / Tsvet04ek ( stock struggle )

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This Story Before… A YouTube channel featuring music, covers or remixes of classic songs from popular Nintendo games was forced to remove content after it was contacted Nintendo’s Army of Lawyers. Well, this is happening again. A new channel now claims to be the latest casualty in Nintendo’s ongoing war against some of its most dedicated and passionate fans.

As I mentioned for the first time before Nintendo Livethe newest member of the club is SynaMax, YouTube channel dedicated to music. The user behind the channel, who says in the channel bio that they have been composing music since 2004, has previously uploaded entertainment clips and high-quality covers of some Metroid Prime songs. However, this appears to have caught the attention of Nintendo and its legal team.

in Video uploaded yesterdayThe channel’s creator claimed he was contacted by a Nintendo attorney on May 31 and asked to remove nine featured videos. Metroid Prime Music covers or remixes.

“I’m really disappointed with Nintendo that they’re going to force me to delete these videos because they want compulsory licenses,” SynaMax said in the new video.

They further explained that while these videos are now gone forever; Research videos for him Metroid PrimeSoundtracks and other similar videos are safe, as they do not contain copyrighted music. Furthermore, they are unable to create any covers or remixes more than Metroid Prime or other Nintendo game music unless they obtain a “mandatory” license from the company.

Kotaku Contact Nintendo and SynaMax regarding removed videos.

SynaMax acknowledges that these songs are owned by Nintendo and are protected by copyright and that the publisher has the “legal right to remove this content.”

G/O Media may get commission

However, they questioned why the company would become aggressive instead of just demonizing related videos and allowing fans to continue producing and sharing Nintendo-inspired creations. SynaMax said he wouldn’t mind losing that revenue; They just want to share their songs with other fans. SynaMax, his frustration was palpable, wrapped up in saying that they had finished creating more Nintendo-related content for “a very long time”.

Read more: Nintendo of America contractors who feel like second-rate workers

we’ve got I saw this same scenario play out again And the Back over the past few years. Nintendo fans are working hard for it Create new and interesting content related to games, or providing other fans with easy ways to listen to Nintendo music that isn’t made available by the publisher, “Big N” responds by sending legal threats to some of its most ardent and dedicated fans.

earlier this month, Nintendo has sent over 500 copyright claims to one channel, forcing the creator of this YouTube channel to remove all music related to Nintendo. In the process, listening to many of the songs they uploaded to YouTube became more difficult, which is a real raw deal for die-hard fans who just want to relive their childhood experience or celebrate a game they especially love.

Sure, Nintendo has every legal right to do so. But the thing is, many other gaming companies these days are working with fans and creators to allow them to make cool stuff in a legally safe way. Many publishers offer interested players legal and accessible ways to run their back catalogs. Like we said before, Nintendo doesn’t have to do this. However, he continues to do so, making it harder and harder to celebrate and enjoy the publisher’s long history and beloved franchises.