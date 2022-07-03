Nintendo introduced a new branding for the Donkey Kong series

Try not to go bananas over this, but Nintendo introduced a “new” brand for donkey kong series. This seems to be a little different than usual. Rather than another renewal of the stock standard, it appears to have already been updated to mention “downloadable software for portable and electronic consoles”.

You have already ignited the speculation Something The video game-related game may be on its way to the Nintendo Switch. In saying this, it should likely To be treated as a minor update potentially just a future audit of the Donkey Kong series. Brand renewals are typical of classic Nintendo IP titles.

Nintendo has updated the Donkey Kong branding. Rather than being a routine extension of an existing brand, this is a new one with an updated wording specifically related to video games, including “downloadable software for portable and electronic consoles.” pic.twitter.com/UgWpK8VHwH– Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) July 1, 2022

Earlier this year in May, for example, Nintendo filed trademarks for four classic titles. One of these was for Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! on the Super Nintendo. This was along with other titles from the series like Zelda and Metroid:

Rumors about a new Donkey Kong game It’s been circulating online for the past year — with one, in particular, suggests the Nintendo EPD (the team responsible for Super Mario Odyssey) may work on a new entry.

Aside from the upcoming Mario movie, when do you think we’ll see DK back? What kind of adventure would you like to see in the next stage, and would you like the old Donkey Kong games back? Leave your own thoughts below.