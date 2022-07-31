Nintendo DS Firmware “Prototype” reveals the system’s unique startup sound effect

Nintendo save website illusion forest I managed to get another rare piece of gaming history. He was able to archive a Japanese prototype of the Nintendo DS X4 firmware – retrieved from the X4 prototype unit.

According to the source, “every aspect of this release is different from the final retail release.” One of the highlights is the boot screen. Instead of displaying the Nintendo DS logo, it appears to be a GBA placeholder screen and audio file of kids shouting “Nintendo” (you can listen below).

Some differences were noted: When playing an audio file of children chanting “Nintendo!” will play. The Nintendo GBA logo will appear on the top screen instead of the DS logo. The menu itself is completely different and based on the menu rather than the pervasive options such as retail.Forest of Illusion 30 July 2022

The menu is also very different from the final version. cutting room floor It details how the placeholder menu features DS and GBA boot options, wireless playback, and Nitro settings — containing user information (console name, date of birth, color), date and time, language options, touchpad settings, and more.

A Cutting Room Floor contributor also notes how “some parts” of this prototype have a strong resemblance to an early DSi settings implementation:

Tweet embed – “It should be shown that some parts of this prototype are very similar to those of the early DSi Settings implementation, primarily the layout of the menu settings themselves and the touch calibration menu.”

Some DS enthusiasts have also setup and run firmware on their own units, thanks to the efforts of Forest of Illusion:

Works on real devices pic.twitter.com/alfuzpKzUu– MarioMasta64 ඞ (@MARlOMASTA64) 30 July 2022

Nintendo previously showed off prototypes of the DS at E3, which at the time was known internally as Nitro. What do you think of this slice of firmware history? How about this sound effect? Leave a comment below.