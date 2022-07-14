Nintendo acquires animation studio that will become ‘Nintendo Pictures’

Nintendo acquires CG Productions dynamo picturesand will rename it to “Nintendo Pictures,” The company announced. The new subsidiary will focus on “visual content development using Nintendo IP” and “visual content planning and production including CG animation.” Company’s IMDB page Lists credits on dozens of titles, including motion capture work death strand And the Persona 5and post-production Metroid: other m.

The acquisition comes as Nintendo prepares to release its most important cinematic release in years. a Animated movie based on the Super Mario Bros. franchise Starring Chris Pratt. The film is currently slated for release next spring, nearly thirty years after the last major cinematic adaptation: the 1993 live-action film. Super Mario Bros. Starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Live action adaptation of Detective Pikachu Based on the Pokémon franchise, it was released in 2019.

As Nintendo prepares to release Super Mario

The acquisition comes amid a flurry of interest in turning video games into movies and TV shows. A second animated movie based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was released earlier this year, and a TV show based on Naughty Dog’s the last of us Currently in production for HBO. Sony, which also recently released a movie based on its Uncharted games, has indicated that it wants to continue expanding its PlayStation IP outside of video games in Investor’s last day.

Nintendo’s notice to shareholders says it has acquired 100 percent of the outstanding stock in Dynamo Pictures, which will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the video game company. It expects the acquisition to expire on October 3, 2022.