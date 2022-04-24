Nine “Pixel Watch” images leaked – and one strange story

First look at what appears to be a Google Pixel Watch comes in strange circumstances: someone supposedly found its prototype lying in a restaurant and sent pictures of it Android Central On condition of anonymity. The images of the alleged device match what we’ve seen of Previously leaked Rendering, right down to the round watch face, rotating crown, and virtually bezel-free design.

As shown in the pictures, there is a physical crown between two buttons on the side of the watch. If anything like Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the two buttons can be used to turn the clock on or off, return to the home screen, or even as a shortcut to pull up recently used apps. Meanwhile, the small hole next to the crown could be a microphone or perhaps the altimeter sensor used to track the ascent of the stairs. Like Android Central Notes: The four screws on the side of the watch may be used for testing purposes, and may not appear on the final model.

The bottom of the watch features a black bezel with what looks like an elliptical health tracking sensor in the middle. Android CentralThe source also says that the bottom of the watch has a smooth texture, noting that it “looks metallic but looks like it’s covered in glass”, similar to the existing glass case. Apple Watch.

Unfortunately, Android Central The source was not able to fully power the watch to see what the user interface might look like. When they tried to turn it on, the Google logo was white and nothing happened after that.

The charger was not left with the watch either, but like Android Central Notes, the watch may ship inside its box, just like Apple Watch, Google-owned Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches. While there aren’t any pictures of the strap actually attached to the watch, it appears to come with a convenient way to snap the straps, while the straps themselves are similar to those that come with the Fitbit smartwatch line. You can view the entire leaked images at Android Centrallocation.

What is more interesting than the watch itself is the story behind it. It is similar to the method used by a file iPhone 4 leaked in 2010 – Someone found an iPhone prototype in a restaurant, which was then bought and demolished Gizmodo (all the pictures mysteriously disappeared from Gizmodo.’s website, By the way). it turns out Software engineer leaving prototype There is, so it is clear that such a situation has occurred and could happen.

But what’s strange about this lost-and-find case is that Google doesn’t even appear to be looking for the device (unlike Apple, which made a call to restore its iPhone prototype at the time). Of course, there is always the possibility that this is all an elaborate ploy by Google to get more publicity for its next watch, as this is all very reminiscent of the time when Pixel 3 XL found on the back of Lyft (Do you think we’ll actually forget, Google?).

There are a lot of questions left unanswered here, and while the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the watch may never be clarified, at least the features of the actual watch will. So far, we know that Google will connect the device to the Pixel Watch (Big surprise there), and we’ll likely find out more details at next month’s Google I/O conference.