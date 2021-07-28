July 28, 2021

Great Indian Mutiny

Nine people were killed and several others injured when a bridge collapsed in India

The landslide occurred as the bridge collapsed

These accidents caused the passenger vehicle to cross the bridge

At least nine people have been killed and several others injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh when a bridge collapsed and hit a passenger vehicle. The mountainous region has been on high alert in recent days before being warned of the danger posed by landslides due to heavy rains.

Witnesses’ pictures show rocks falling at high speed from the side of a hill over the bridge. Heavy rains in recent days have caused floods and landslides in coastal areas of western Maharashtra, causing communities to partially submerged and destroying buildings and roads.

The landslide was caused by heavy rain

Environmentalists say the increase in rainfall and its intensity is caused by climate change. On the one hand, it is necessary to fill the rivers with water, but it causes many deaths.


This photo, provided by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of India, shows NDRF personnel rescuing residents of the Chiplun area in the western Indian state of Maharashtra on Friday, July 23, 2021. People in West India. More than 1,000 people trapped in floodwaters have been rescued. (National Disaster Response Force via AP)

