‘Nightingale of India’ singer Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92

Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ Famous Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar For recording more than 2,000 Indian films, He passed away this Sunday at the age of 92. Old After being infected with the corona virus.

The artist died early in the morning in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the western city of Bombay. Covit-19 diagnosed with multiple organ failure over 28 days “Dr. Pratibha Samthani told the media.

Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ for its distinctive voice and wide vocal range, Mangeshkar He was admitted to the ICU in early January after showing signs of coitus and pneumonia.And despite improvement in his condition until the artificial respiration was withdrawn, his health deteriorated yesterday, according to the local PTI.

Lata Mangeshkar was born in 1929 She began her career as a singer after her father’s death in 1942A famous Indian musician, he was first introduced to the world of music when he was a child.

In his career spanning nearly six decades, He recorded songs for more than 2,000 Indian films such as ‘Mahal’, ‘Parichai’ or ‘Amar Prem’.It won several awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

This tour also helped him get in 1999 The Padma Vibhushan Award is one of the highest civilian awards in the country IndiaAnd the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award in 2001And until then had only recognized another celluloid image, the iconic Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

In 1974, Mangeshkar was inducted into the Guinness Book of Records The most recorded artist in all historyHe mentions that he has at least recorded 25,000 songs in 20 different Indian languagesYes, between 1948 and 1974.

His fame transcended boundaries, and France distinguished her in 2007 by the Legion of HonorThe highest civilian decoration of the country, founded by Emperor Napoleon I.

The crowd erupted on social media after hearing the news of his death Thousands of condolence messages highlighting the singer’s prosperous lifeIncluding numerous Indian political leaders.

“I’m so upset I can not put it into words. Dear dear Lata has left us. He is leaving a void that cannot be filled in our country, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

As pointed out by the President “The next generation will remember him as a masterpiece of Indian cultureWhose sweet voice had an unparalleled ability to impress people. “

President of the Republic of India Ramnath Govind has also expressed his condolences on Twitter “Wide range of songs on the essence and beauty of India” He further added that his achievements were “unparalleled”.

The Indian government declared two days of national mourning National flags will be flown at half-mast and Mangeshkar will be cremated with state honors..