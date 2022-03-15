‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar has passed away at the age of 92

This content was released on 06 February 2022 – 14:49

New Delhi, 6 Feb. (EFE) .- ‘Nightingale of India’, popular Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar, best known for recording more than 2,000 Indian films, died this Sunday at the age of 92 from a corona virus.

The artist died early in the morning in the intensive care unit of a hospital in the western city of Bombay, “due to multiple organ failure diagnosed with Kovit-19 disease for more than 28 days,” Dr Pratib Samthani told the media.

Known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ for his distinctive voice and wide vocal range, Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU in early January after showing signs of coitus and pneumonia, and his health improved until he came out. Breathing, artificial, his health deteriorated yesterday, the local agency PTI reported.

Born in 1929, Lata Mangeshkar started her singing career in 1942 after the death of her father, a famous Indian musician.

In his career spanning nearly six decades, he recorded songs for more than 2,000 Indian films such as “Mahal”, “Parichai” or “Amar Prem”, which won him several awards for Best Playback Singer. Feminine.

The tour earned him the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s most prestigious civilian awards in 1999, and the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award in 2001. Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of World Records ranked Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist in history, noting that he recorded at least 25,000 songs in 20 different Indian languages ​​between 1948 and 1974.

Its fame transcended boundaries, and in 2007 France distinguished it by the Legion of Honor, the country’s highest civilian ornament, founded by Emperor Napoleon I.

Mourning day in India

Following the news of his death, social media was flooded with thousands of condolence messages highlighting the singer’s prosperous life, including many Indian political leaders.

“I am saddened beyond words. The loving and caring Lata has left us. She is leaving an unfilled void in our country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“The next generation will remember him as a masterpiece of Indian culture. His sweet voice had an unparalleled ability to attract people,” the President pointed out.

The Indian government declared two days of national mourning, during which national flags would be flown at half-mast, and the government called for a funeral in Bombay this afternoon to dismiss the artist with full respect.

During the funeral procession that carried Mangeshkar’s body from his home to Shivaji Park, thousands of citizens flooded the city streets and created a long human corridor across the path.

Meanwhile, thousands of people, including Modi, or those from the film industry like the famous actor Shah Rukh Khan, waited inside the park for a final farewell before the singer’s cremation. EFE

