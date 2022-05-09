Nifty 50: The Indian stock market ended lower on May 9

Bad day for him Nifty50The session ended on Monday, May 9th 0.67%Until then 16,301.85 points. The Nifty50 Scored the maximum 16,403.70 points And at least 16,142.10 points. Trade limit for this Nifty50 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.59%.

For the past seven days, The Nifty50 Indicates decrease 4.68%; Nevertheless, it has been on the rise over the past year 11.4%. The Nifty50 Stands a 10.96% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 2.77% This is above its lowest estimate so far this year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a particular property changesSo it takes data from different companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of countries Each of them can be integrated by companies with certain characteristics In addition, some indices take into account only a few stocks or consider hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same market capitalization or belonging to the same industry.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors do not have confidence, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make a comparison between profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully studied how company shares rise or fall in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses

There are various indicators in our economy today Can be compiled based on geography, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How to read a code?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the title in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be issued every three or six months.

To read a stock index, you need to look at its changes over time. New indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index grows 500 points in one day and the other gets only 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. But, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in terms of percentage, the gains for the latter can be considered substantial.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Also, The S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is important to note Nasdaq 100It is associated with 100 large non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Is listed as China’s forerunner, made up of the most important companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains 35 Influential Companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are part of the estate of President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

