Nifty 50: The Indian stock market ended lower on April 19

Adverse session Nifty50Closed on Tuesday, April 19 with a significant drop 1.13%Until then 16,958.65 points. The Nifty50 Scored the maximum 17,275.65 points And the minimum number 16,824.70 points. Trade limit for this Nifty50 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 2.61%.

Considering the last seven days, the Nifty50 Record a drop 4.64%; On the other hand, it has maintained a steady rise over the past year 18.5%. The Nifty50 Stands a 7.37% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 6.91% This is higher than its lowest price so far this year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a particular property is generatedSo it takes data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries They can each be integrated by companies with different specifications There are some indices that have the same stock market capitalization or belong to the same type of business, with some indices taking into account only a few stocks or considering hundreds of stocks to determine their value.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make comparisons between returns and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully studied how company shares rise or fall in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various codes today They can be grouped based on their location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how to study them?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be published every three or six months as appropriate.

Studying a stock index should focus on its evolution over time. New indices will always open with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one code adds 500 points per day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, we can conclude in percentage terms that the profit for the latter was higher.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is worth noting Nasdaq 100It connects 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. In addition, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Can be considered China’s pioneer, made up of the most important companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

Continue reading:

news // “> More news