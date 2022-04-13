Nifty 50: The Indian stock market ended lower on April 12

Adverse session Nifty50The day ended with a fall on Tuesday, April 12th 0.82%Until then 17,530.30 points. The Nifty50 Reached the maximum level 17,595.30 points And the minimum amount 17,442.35 points. Trading limit for Nifty50 During this day it was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 0.87%.

Considering the last seven days, the Nifty50 Decreased 2.38%; On the contrary, it has maintained a steady rise over the past year 18.3%. The Nifty50 Stands a 4.25% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 10.51% This is above its lowest estimate so far this year (15,863.15 points).

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a set of assets is formed.It takes data from different companies or sectors of a market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of countries They can each be integrated by companies with different specifications Some indices that have the same market capitalization or belong to the same industry consider only a few stocks to determine their value or there are some indices that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors are not optimistic, stock costs will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make a comparison between profit and risk; Measure financial asset opportunities or create portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully examined how the company’s shares went up or down together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various codes today They can be grouped based on their geography, sectors, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the stock in the stock market relative to the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. Appropriate report should be issued every three or six months.

To read a stock index, you need to examine its changes over time. New indices will always open with a fixed value based on the price of the bonds On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it may be a source of misunderstanding.

If one code gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms, the gains for the latter are substantial.

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones30 companies are a part of this S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is worth noting Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. In addition, the DAX 30, The leading German index with strong companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Is considered to be China’s pioneer created by the most relevant companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

