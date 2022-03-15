Nifty 50: The Indian market rose after the day ended on March 14

Positive session Nifty50It ended on Monday, March 14 with a significant increase 1.45%Until then 16,871.30 points. The Nifty50 Scored the highest number 16,887.95 points And the minimum number 16,606.50 points. Trade limit for this Nifty50 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.67%.

Compared to last week, The Nifty50 Indicates an increase 6.36%So it maintains an even higher rise over the past year 12.94%. The Nifty50 Stands a 7.85% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 6.36% Than its lowest price for the current year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code An indicator of how the value of a particular asset changesSo it takes data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries of the world They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics Homogeneous market capitalization or belonging to the same industry, in addition, some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value or others hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow a comparison to be made between profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously observed how company shares rose or fell in price together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various indicators in our economy today They can be related based on their geography, sectors, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own way of measuring, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the value of the day the stock market operates by the number of total shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be published every three or six months as appropriate.

To read the stock index, you need to analyze its changes over time. Current indices always open with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. So, it can be confusing.

If one index rises 500 points in one day and the other adds only 20 points, it may seem to perform better than the previous one. However, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, it can be assumed that in percentage terms, the gains for the latter were higher.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, do not forget Nasdaq 100It is associated with 100 large non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the most important companies in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On AsiaWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Seems to be the most solid in China, made up of the most relevant companies in the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

We recommend you:

Agencies