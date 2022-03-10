Nifty 50 starts: Indian market starts rising from March 10

The start of the hike day for Nifty50The day opens with a strong increase on Thursday, March 10th 1.9%Until then 16,655.90 points, After opening. As for the past days, the Nifty50 Series three dates are increasing.

If we consider the data of the last seven days, the Nifty50 A hike was mobilized 0.96%That is why it has been increasing even more in the last year 9.25%. The Nifty50 Stands a 9.02% This year’s high (18,308.10 points) and a 5% This is higher than its lowest price so far this year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a particular asset is formedIt collects data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used in the stock markets of each country They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics In addition, some indices consider only a few stocks or hundreds of stocks to determine their value, such as having the same stock market capitalization or belonging to the same type of trading.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. In general, if investors do not have confidence, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make a comparison between profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully examined how the company’s shares rose or fell together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are various indicators in our economy today They can be grouped according to their geography, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how do you study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. This is obtained by multiplying the value of the day the stock market operates relative to the total number of shares in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The report should be published every three or six months.

When reading the stock index, one should also pay attention to its changes over time. New indices will always open with a fixed value based on the price of the bonds On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index grows 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. However, if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms it can be concluded that the profit for the latter is larger.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow JonesMade by 30 companies. Also, The S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, do not forget Nasdaq 100It connects 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. He too DAX 30, The leading German index of the most important companies in the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite codeShanghai is made up of the most important companies in the stock market and can be considered as the leading company in China. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains Top 35 Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; Bogota’s IGBC; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Finally, there are other types of global stock indices such as MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

