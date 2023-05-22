Nifty 50 opens: Indian market opens higher on May 22

Markets have recorded consistent volatility this year. (Infobae)

Confident opening to Nifty 50It will open on Monday, May 22 with a slight increase 0.23%Until then 18,244.70 points, after opening. Regarding the changes of this day with respect to the previous days, The Nifty 50 Chain two sessions in a row on the green.

Last week, the Nifty 50 has decreased 0.84% However, on the contrary, it still maintains a rise on a year-on-year basis 15.16%. He Nifty 50 A 0.84% Highest this year (18,398.85 points) and A 7.67% Above its lowest estimate so far this year (16,945.05 points).

A stock index It is an indicator that measures the evolution of the value of a set of assetsSo it uses data from different companies or sectors of a part of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by stock markets of various countries Each of them can be integrated by organizations with specific needs Some indices consider only a few stocks to determine their value, such as similar market capitalization or belonging to the same type of business, or there are some indices that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock indices serve An indicator of confidence in the stock market, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the performance of equity investments and shares of a company. If investors are not optimistic, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to scale Performance of an asset manager and allow investors to make comparisons between return and risk; Measuring financial asset prospects or building portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used at the end of the 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dow. To carefully analyze how the companies’ stocks rose or fell in price together, he created two indexes: one consisting of the 20 largest railway companies (the most important industry at the time), as well as 12 stocks. Types of business

Currently there are various indices in our economy They can aggregate based on their geography, sectors, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq index is composed of 100 major technology-related companies such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (PYPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ADPE).

Each stock index has its own calculation method, but the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the value of the title in the relevant stock exchange by the total number of shares in the market.

Companies listed on stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. A suitable report should be declared every three to six months.

Studying a stock index involves paying attention to its changes over time. Current indices always appear with a fixed value based on stock prices on their start date, but not everyone follows this pattern. Hence, it leads to errors.

If one index scores 500 points in a day and another scores only 20 points, the former may appear to have performed better. But if the first day starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, then in percentage terms, it can be assumed that the second profit was substantial.

between Major stock indices in the US The Dow Jones Industrial Average, better known as Dow Jones, made up of 30 companies. Likewise, the S&P 500, which includes the 500 largest companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, one must not forget Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 largest non-financial corporations.

On the other hand, very important codes Europe is Eurostax 50, which includes the 50 largest companies in the euro area. Also, the DAX 30, the main German index with the strongest companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE 100 From the London Stock Exchange; He ACC 40 From the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35From the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian continentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange consists of 225 major companies. Also, the SSE Composite Index, considered the first in China to be made up of the most prominent companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Similarly, it is worth mentioning Hang Cheung Index in Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

talking about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 most consolidated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV).. At least a third of them are part of the lineage of Carlos Slim, the tycoon.

The other is Bovespa, made up of the 50 most important companies on the São Paulo Stock Exchange; He Marvel From Argentina; He IPSA From Chile; He MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; He IBC De Caracas is made up of 6 companies from Venezuela.

Also, there are other categories such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 of the most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; He MSCI Emerging Markets, made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100Made up of the 100 most powerful multinational corporations on the entire planet.