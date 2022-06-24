Nifty 50 Launch: Indian market starts rising from June 24

The bullish will be open Nifty50It starts with climbs on Friday 24th June 0.65%Until then 15,657.40 points, After opening. As for the past days, the Nifty50 Accumulate two win dates in a row.

Considering last week, the Nifty50 Recorded the increase 2.38%; On the other hand, on a year-on-year basis, it is still declining 0.57%. The Nifty50 Stands a 14.48% This year is the highest ever (18,308.10 points) and a 2.38% Above its minimum estimate for the current year (15,293.50 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code It is an indicator of how the price of a set of assets is formed.It collects data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of countries They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics There are some indices that have the same market capitalization or belong to the same industry, taking into account only a few stocks or considering hundreds of stocks to determine their value.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors are not optimistic, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make comparisons between returns and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously looked at how company shares were rising or falling together, so he created two indices: one for the 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), and 12 for other types of operations. Businesses

Currently there are various indicators in our economy They can be grouped according to their location, departments, company size or asset typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is this calculated and how to study them?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the market capitalization of each company that integrates is an important component. It is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. The relevant report should be published every three or six months.

To read the stock index, you need to look at its variations over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one code gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. But, if the previous day started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, it can be assumed that in percentage terms, the profit for the latter was higher.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is important to note Nasdaq 100It connects 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In Asian ContinentWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. Also, The SSE composite code, Shanghai is considered strong in China, formed by the most important companies in the stock market. Same character played Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains 35 Influential Companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; The MSCI COLCAP From Colombia; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Also, there are other types of global stock indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

