Nifty 50: Indian market ends the day on March 28 in positive territory

Positive session Nifty50March 28 ended with a slight increase on Monday 0.4%Until then 17,222 points. The Nifty50 Reached the maximum level 17,235.10 points And the minimum number 17,003.90 points. Trade limit for this Nifty50 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.34%.

Considering last week, the Nifty50 Has recorded an increase 0.61%So on a year-on-year basis it still maintains a high 16.81%. The Nifty50 Stands a 5.93% This year is the highest ever (18,308.10 points) and a 8.57% Than its lowest price for the current year (15,863.15 points).

Stock market indices … for what?

A stock code Is an indicator that measures the evolution of the value of a set of assetsIt collects data from various companies or segments of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used in the stock markets of each country They can each be integrated by companies with different specifications Some indices that have the same market capitalization or belong to the same industry consider only a few stocks to determine their value or there are some indices that consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of a company. If investors are not optimistic, stock values ​​will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager And allow investors to make a comparison between profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He carefully studied how company shares rise or fall in price together, so he developed two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since they were the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses

There are various indicators in our economy today They can be linked based on their geographical location, departments, company size or property typeFor example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the key factor is the market capitalization of each company that integrates it. It is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the corresponding stock market by the total number of shares in circulation in the market.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be published every three or six months.

To read a stock index, one must take into account its changes over time. Current indices always start with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. So, this may seem wrong.

If one code adds 500 points per day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to work better. However, if the former starts at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms it can be deducted that the gains for the latter are more significant.

Key Stock Codes

Between Major US stock indices Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Made up of 30 companies. Also, The S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, it is important to note Nasdaq 100It connects 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most important codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. On the other hand, the DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

On Asian ContinentKey Stock Codes Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Shanghai is considered to be the most representative of China created by the most relevant companies in the stock market. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin American regionYou have CBIIt contains 35 Most Powerful Companies in the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are owned by President Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; Bogota’s IGBC; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Similarly, there are other types such as global stock market indices MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

