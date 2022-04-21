Nifty 50 closes: Indian market high on April 21

Rise Day Nifty50It ended on Thursday, April 21st, with a significant increase 1.49%Until then 17,392.60 points. The Nifty50 Marked the maximum size 17,414.70 points And the minimum number 17,215.50 points. Trade limit for this Nifty50 This day was between its highest point and its lowest point (maximum-minimum) 1.14%.

Considering the last seven days, the Nifty50 Records a fall 0.79%; Nevertheless, year on year, it is still increasing 19.28%. The Nifty50 Stands a 5% This year is the highest ever (18,308.10 points) and a 9.64% Above its minimum estimate for the current year (15,863.15 points).

What is a stock code and why?

A stock code An indicator of how the value of a particular asset is generatedSo it takes data from different companies or sectors of a segment of the market.

These indicators are mainly used by the stock markets of different countries They can each be integrated by companies with specific characteristics Some indices, such as those with the same market capitalization or belonging to the same type of business, determine the value of only a few stocks, while others consider hundreds of stocks.

Stock market indices are active An indicator of stock market confidence, business confidence, the health of the national and global economy, and the effectiveness of investing in stocks. And shares of the company. If investors are not optimistic, stock prices will fall.

They also work to measure The performance of a property manager They also allow investors to compare profit and risk; Measuring financial asset opportunities or creating portfolios.

These types of indicators began to be used in the late 19th century Journalist Charles H. Dove. He meticulously observed how company shares rose or fell in price together, so he created two indices: one to 20 railroad companies (since it was the largest industry at the time), as well as the operations of 12 types of businesses.

There are currently various codes They can be integrated based on their geography, sectors, size of companies or type of property.For example, the US Nasdaq Index is made up of 100 major companies associated with technology such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOG), and Tesla (TSLA). , Nvidia (NVDA), PayPal (POPL), Comcast (CMCSA), Adobe (ATPE).

How is the stock index measured?

Each stock index has its own calculation method, But the market capitalization of each company that integrates is an important component. This is obtained by multiplying the day value of the bond in the stock market relative to the total number of shares held by investors.

Companies listed on the stock exchange are mandatory Present the balance Its composition. This report should be published every three or six months as appropriate.

Studying the stock index means taking into account its variations over time. Current indices always appear with a fixed value based on stock prices On your start date, but not everyone follows this method. Therefore, it can be misleading.

If one index gets 500 points in one day and the other adds 20 points, the first index may seem to perform better. But, if the former started at 30,000 points and the other at 300 points, in percentage terms, the gain for the latter was higher.

What are the key stock indices?

Between Major Stock Indices in the United States Dow Jones has Industrial Average Dow Jones, Of which 30 companies are members. Similarly, the S&P 500, Which includes the 500 largest companies on the New York Stock Exchange. Finally, appear Nasdaq 100It brings together 100 major non-financial institutions.

On the other hand, the most pending codes Europe Is Eurostocks50, Which includes 50 large companies in the eurozone. He too DAX 30, The leading German index of the best companies on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange; The FTSE100 From the London Stock Exchange; The ACC40 Of the Paris Stock Exchange; And this IBEX 35Of the Spanish Stock Exchange.

In AsiaWe have Nikki 225The Tokyo Stock Exchange is made up of 225 large companies. There is more SSE composite code, Shanghai Stock Exchange is considered to be the most solid in China formed by the most relevant companies. Similarly, it is worth noting Hang Seung Index In Hong Kong and Cosby In South Korea.

Talks about Latin AmericaYou have CBIIt contains The 35 most integrated companies on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV). At least a third of them are from the capital of employer Carlos Slim.

The other is The Bowesba, Made up of the 50 most important companies in the Sao Paulo stock market; The merval From Argentina; The IPSA From Chile; IGBC of Bogot; The IBC Caracas is made up of 6 companies based in Venezuela.

Finally, there are other types of global stock indices such as MSCI Latin AmericaIncludes 137 most important companies in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Similarly, there is MSCI World, Which includes 1,600 companies from 23 developed countries; The MSCI Emerging Markets, Made up of more than 800 companies from developing countries; And this S&P Global 100This is made up of the 100 most powerful multinationals on the planet.

