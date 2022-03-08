Nicole Kidman skips Oscar lunch as she recovers from a heavy storm

All of the Oscar nominees gathered in Los Angeles for the annual Academy Awards luncheon, although one of the leading nominees, Nicole Kidman, was not in attendance.

The 54-year-old actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos by Amazon.

While the other nominees gather in Los Angeles, Kidman remains at her home in Nashville, recovering from a torn hamstring while filming her new series on Amazon Expats, via diverse.

Kidman was filming Expats in Los Angeles when a previous injury flared up and ruptured her hamstring again.

The actress returned home to Los Angeles, on doctor’s orders, to recover from the injury.

Production for Expats will continue this week, although filming will eventually stop at some point while producers decide if they can film around Kidman before her return.

Pre-existing: Kidman was filming the expat in Los Angeles when a previous injury broke out and ruptured her hamstring again.

Expatriate by Amazon is adapted from Janice Y. Kay Lee’s 2016 novel “Expatriate,” which follows the lives of three expat women living in Hong Kong.

Kidman stars alongside Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, and Jack Huston, and Kidman also produces through her company Blossom Films.

First announced in July 2018, the project is the first through Kidman and Blossom Films’ first-look deal via Amazon.

Lulu Wang (The Farewell) is directing the series created by Alice Bell.

It’s not clear if Kidman’s injury will also prevent her from attending the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

Kidman was nominated for Best Actress alongside Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter).

The actress will also be very busy promoting her upcoming movie The Northman, which is slated for release on April 22.

She also returns as Queen Atlanta in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which is in post-production and scheduled for release on December 16.

Kidman also stars in the upcoming series Roar, starring Betty Gilpin, which is currently in production.

Busy: The actress will also be busy promoting her upcoming movie The Northman, which is slated for release on April 22.