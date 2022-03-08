March 9, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

RECOVERY: All the Oscar nominees gather in Los Angeles for the annual Academy Awards luncheon, though no lead nominee, Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman skips Oscar lunch as she recovers from a heavy storm

Cassandra Kelley March 8, 2022 3 min read

Nicole Kidman skips Oscar lunch while recovering from HAMSTRING TORN on the set of her Amazon Expats series

Written by Brian Gallagher for Dailymail.com

Posted: | updated:


All of the Oscar nominees gathered in Los Angeles for the annual Academy Awards luncheon, although one of the leading nominees, Nicole Kidman, was not in attendance.

The 54-year-old actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos by Amazon.

While the other nominees gather in Los Angeles, Kidman remains at her home in Nashville, recovering from a torn hamstring while filming her new series on Amazon Expats, via diverse.

RECOVERY: All the Oscar nominees gather in Los Angeles for the annual Academy Awards luncheon, though no lead nominee, Nicole Kidman

Rupture: While the other nominees gather in Los Angeles, Kidman remains at her Nashville home, recovering from a torn hamstring while filming her new Amazon series, Expats, via Variety

Rupture: While the other nominees gather in Los Angeles, Kidman remains at her Nashville home, recovering from a torn hamstring while filming her new Amazon series, Expats, via Variety

Kidman was filming Expats in Los Angeles when a previous injury flared up and ruptured her hamstring again.

The actress returned home to Los Angeles, on doctor’s orders, to recover from the injury.

Production for Expats will continue this week, although filming will eventually stop at some point while producers decide if they can film around Kidman before her return.

Pre-existing: Kidman was filming the expat in Los Angeles when a previous injury broke out and ruptured her hamstring again.

Pre-existing: Kidman was filming the expat in Los Angeles when a previous injury broke out and ruptured her hamstring again.

See also  Disney plans 'story-telling' condominiums

Expatriate by Amazon is adapted from Janice Y. Kay Lee’s 2016 novel “Expatriate,” which follows the lives of three expat women living in Hong Kong.

Kidman stars alongside Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, and Jack Huston, and Kidman also produces through her company Blossom Films.

First announced in July 2018, the project is the first through Kidman and Blossom Films’ first-look deal via Amazon.

Co-stars: Kidman stars alongside Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo and Jack Huston, Kidman also produces through her company Blossom Films.

Co-stars: Kidman stars alongside Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo and Jack Huston, Kidman also produces through her company Blossom Films.

Lulu Wang (The Farewell) is directing the series created by Alice Bell.

It’s not clear if Kidman’s injury will also prevent her from attending the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

Kidman was nominated for Best Actress alongside Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter).

Injury: It's unclear if Kidman's injury will also prevent her from attending the Oscars on Sunday, March 27

Injury: It’s unclear if Kidman’s injury will also prevent her from attending the Oscars on Sunday, March 27

The actress will also be very busy promoting her upcoming movie The Northman, which is slated for release on April 22.

She also returns as Queen Atlanta in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which is in post-production and scheduled for release on December 16.

Kidman also stars in the upcoming series Roar, starring Betty Gilpin, which is currently in production.

Busy: The actress will also be busy promoting her upcoming movie The Northman, which is slated for release on April 22.

Busy: The actress will also be busy promoting her upcoming movie The Northman, which is slated for release on April 22.

Return: She also returns as Queen Atlanta in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which is in post-production and scheduled for release on December 16.

Return: She also returns as Queen Atlanta in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, which is in post-production and scheduled for release on December 16.

See also  Kanye West fires divorce lawyer right before Kim's hearing

Ads

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The end of “Never Have I Ever” – Season 4 will be final

March 9, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Drake puts SoCal’s Yolo for sale

March 8, 2022 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

The release date of the second season of Russian Doll is planned for April

March 8, 2022 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

6 min read

Biden announces a ban on Russian energy imports

March 9, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

The Indian rupee has depreciated due to rising oil prices

March 9, 2022 Byron Rodgers
3 min read

Global stocks, oil rise after US bans Russian oil imports

March 9, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

The end of “Never Have I Ever” – Season 4 will be final

March 9, 2022 Cassandra Kelley