April 10, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Nickelodean Kids' Choice Awards Set Slimming Record in Santa Monica - Deadline

Nickelodean Kids’ Choice Awards Set Slimming Record in Santa Monica – Deadline

Cassandra Kelley April 10, 2022

Celebrity humiliation fans got their money in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, That popped live this evening from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

A record 1,000 slimming blocks were poured at the event, which was hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and an NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. That, along with Kid Cody and Jack Harlow’s music, a trip to the Metaverse with Nick’s orange blimp, and the usual celebrity appearances were among the highlights.

Nickelodeon

This event also featured the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who spoke about the resilience of today’s younger generation, especially the children of military and veterans, and encouraged America’s youth to continue to grow, learn, and give. their communities;

Teaser clips for a feature film of animation and adventure were also shown DC League of Super-Pets, presented by cast members Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson; An animated comedy martial arts movie Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hankpresented by voice cast member Samuel L. Jackson;

Celebrities include Olivia Rodrigo, Gabriel Union, Heidi Klum, Terry Cruz, Sofia Vergara, Chloe x Hal, Charlie Puth, Chance the Rapper, Charlie D’Amelio, Dixie Di Amelio, Jess Norman, Mr. Best, Joshua Bassett, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella , Jordan Fisher, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophia Carson, Josh Beck, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Isla Fisher, Peyton List, Xavier Woods, Ralph Macchio, Unspeakable, and Karl Jacobs.

The house also had Nickelodeon stars: That Girl Lay Lay, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That girl lies); Havan Flores, Dana Heath, Terence Little Gardenhay, Luca Lohan, Michael de Cohen and Cooper Barnes (danger force); Jerry Trainor, Lacey Mosley, Nathan Kress, and Jaden Triplett (iCarly); Kate Godfrey, Anton Starkman, Ariana Molkara, Christopher Martinez and Milan Carter (distorted!); Jules LeBlanc, Jaden Bartels and Isaiah Cruz (side Hustle); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry Young Dylan).

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 Winners:

the television:

  • Kids’ favorite TV showHigh School Musical: The Musical: Series
  • Family favorite TV showiCarly
  • Favorite reality showamerican talents
  • favorite cartoonSpongeBob SquarePants
  • Favorite Female Star (Children)Olivia Rodrigo (Nenni, High School Musical: The Musical: Series)
  • Favorite TV Star (Kids)Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: Series)
  • Favorite Female TV Star (Family)Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly)
  • Favorite TV star (family)Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki Marvel Studios’)

Movie:

  • Favorite movieSpider-Man: There is no room for home
  • Best Film ActressZendaya (M.J., Spider-Man: There is no room for home | Shani, Dune)
  • Favorite movie actorTom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: There is no room for home)
  • Favorite animated movieIncanto Disney
  • Favorite voice from an animated movieScarlett Johansson (Ash, sing 2)

a musician:

  • Favorite album“Happier than ever” – Billie Eilish
  • Favorite artistAriana Grande
  • Favorite Male ArtistEd Sheeran
  • Favorite music groupBTS
  • favorite song“Happier than ever” – Billie Eilish
  • Favorite Music Collaboration“Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI
  • Favorite exit artistOlivia Rodrigo
  • Favorite Social Music StarDixie Damelio
  • Favorite world music starAdele (UK)

Other categories:

  • Favorite Content CreatorCharlie D’Amelio
  • Favorite male makerMr. Best
  • Favorite female sports starChloe Kim
  • Favorite male sports starTom Brady
  • Favorite video gameMaine Craft

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 It will appear on Sunday, April 10 at 8PM EST/PT and Thursday, April 14 at 7:30PM EST/PT on Nickelodeon; Monday, April 11 at 7PM ET/PT at TeenNick; and Tuesday, April 12th at 8PM EST/PT on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand starting Sunday, April 10.

