Nickelodean Kids’ Choice Awards Set Slimming Record in Santa Monica – Deadline

Celebrity humiliation fans got their money in Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022, That popped live this evening from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

A record 1,000 slimming blocks were poured at the event, which was hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and an NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. That, along with Kid Cody and Jack Harlow’s music, a trip to the Metaverse with Nick’s orange blimp, and the usual celebrity appearances were among the highlights.

Nickelodeon



This event also featured the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who spoke about the resilience of today’s younger generation, especially the children of military and veterans, and encouraged America’s youth to continue to grow, learn, and give. their communities;

Teaser clips for a feature film of animation and adventure were also shown DC League of Super-Pets, presented by cast members Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson; An animated comedy martial arts movie Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hankpresented by voice cast member Samuel L. Jackson;

Celebrities include Olivia Rodrigo, Gabriel Union, Heidi Klum, Terry Cruz, Sofia Vergara, Chloe x Hal, Charlie Puth, Chance the Rapper, Charlie D’Amelio, Dixie Di Amelio, Jess Norman, Mr. Best, Joshua Bassett, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella , Jordan Fisher, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophia Carson, Josh Beck, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Isla Fisher, Peyton List, Xavier Woods, Ralph Macchio, Unspeakable, and Karl Jacobs.

The house also had Nickelodeon stars: That Girl Lay Lay, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (That girl lies); Havan Flores, Dana Heath, Terence Little Gardenhay, Luca Lohan, Michael de Cohen and Cooper Barnes (danger force); Jerry Trainor, Lacey Mosley, Nathan Kress, and Jaden Triplett (iCarly); Kate Godfrey, Anton Starkman, Ariana Molkara, Christopher Martinez and Milan Carter (distorted!); Jules LeBlanc, Jaden Bartels and Isaiah Cruz (side Hustle); and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry Young Dylan).

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 Winners:

the television:

Kids’ favorite TV show

High School Musical: The Musical: Series

Family favorite TV show

iCarly

Favorite reality show

american talents

favorite cartoon

SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite Female Star (Children)

Olivia Rodrigo (Nenni, High School Musical: The Musical: Series )

Olivia Rodrigo (Nenni, ) Favorite TV Star (Kids)

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: Series )

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, ) Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, iCarly )

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, ) Favorite TV star (family)

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Loki Marvel Studios’)

Movie:

Favorite movie

Spider-Man: There is no room for home

Best Film Actress

Zendaya (M.J., Spider-Man: There is no room for home | Shani, Dune )

Zendaya (M.J., | Shani, ) Favorite movie actor

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: There is no room for home )

Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, ) Favorite animated movie

Incanto Disney

Favorite voice from an animated movie

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, sing 2)

a musician:

Favorite album

“Happier than ever” – Billie Eilish

“Happier than ever” – Billie Eilish Favorite artist

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Favorite Male Artist

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Favorite music group

BTS

BTS favorite song

“Happier than ever” – Billie Eilish

“Happier than ever” – Billie Eilish Favorite Music Collaboration

“Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI

“Stay” – Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI Favorite exit artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Favorite Social Music Star

Dixie Damelio

Dixie Damelio Favorite world music star

Adele (UK)

Other categories:

Favorite Content Creator

Charlie D’Amelio

Charlie D’Amelio Favorite male maker

Mr. Best

Mr. Best Favorite female sports star

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim Favorite male sports star

Tom Brady

Tom Brady Favorite video game

Maine Craft

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 It will appear on Sunday, April 10 at 8PM EST/PT and Thursday, April 14 at 7:30PM EST/PT on Nickelodeon; Monday, April 11 at 7PM ET/PT at TeenNick; and Tuesday, April 12th at 8PM EST/PT on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon On Demand starting Sunday, April 10.