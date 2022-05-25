May 25, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, a new RPG from Studio Ghibli and Level 5, is now available

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, a new RPG from Studio Ghibli and Level 5, is now available

Jack Kimmons May 25, 2022 2 min read

Ni no Kuni: Across Worldsthe latest mobile version in The beloved JRPG seriesofficially released Wednesday in North America, and available to play on Android, iOS, and Windows PC.

This new entry from developer Level-5 was released in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan last year, and features animated scenes by Studio Ghibli and music by composer Joe Hisaishi (kidnappedAnd Howl’s Moving Castle). Hisaishi also composed the score for 2011 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and sequel 2018, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

Ni no Kuni: Across Worlds It puts players in the role of a test pilot for Soul Diver, a fantasy virtual reality game that transports them into a world based on the world we see in Ni no Kuni: Dominion Dark Elf And White Witch’s Wrath. The player meets a mysterious AI character named Rania before he wakes up in a burning city, and the player embarks on a mission to save the world and reveal its many secrets.

Players can choose from one of five character classes, including Destroyer, Engineer, Rogue, Swordsman and Witch, and can choose between two game modes: Kingdom Mode, a co-op multiplayer mode where players can explore the world together, and Team Arena mode, a multiplayer mode The players are competitive where six players compete against each other in teams of three.

Ni no Kuni: Across Worlds out now and Available for download Free on Android, iOS and Windows PC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NPD Group Reveals “Top 10 Games Played” in Q1 2022 (US)

May 25, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Third-party tools are coming to Windows 11, which could really make them useful

May 25, 2022 Jack Kimmons
2 min read

Elden Ring Mod for the seamless 4 player co-op game enters beta this week

May 24, 2022 Jack Kimmons

You may have missed

2 min read

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, a new RPG from Studio Ghibli and Level 5, is now available

May 25, 2022 Jack Kimmons
5 min read

Ukraine: 200 bodies found in a cellar under the rubble of Mariupol

May 25, 2022 Louie Daves
2 min read

Govit-19 in India: Corona virus cases and vaccination from May 24

May 25, 2022 Byron Rodgers
2 min read

A Tesla Model Y car caught fire in Canada, the driver fled after smashing the window

May 25, 2022 Iris Pearce