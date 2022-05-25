Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, a new RPG from Studio Ghibli and Level 5, is now available

Ni no Kuni: Across Worldsthe latest mobile version in The beloved JRPG seriesofficially released Wednesday in North America, and available to play on Android, iOS, and Windows PC.

This new entry from developer Level-5 was released in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan last year, and features animated scenes by Studio Ghibli and music by composer Joe Hisaishi (kidnappedAnd Howl’s Moving Castle). Hisaishi also composed the score for 2011 Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch and sequel 2018, Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom.

Ni no Kuni: Across Worlds It puts players in the role of a test pilot for Soul Diver, a fantasy virtual reality game that transports them into a world based on the world we see in Ni no Kuni: Dominion Dark Elf And White Witch’s Wrath. The player meets a mysterious AI character named Rania before he wakes up in a burning city, and the player embarks on a mission to save the world and reveal its many secrets.

Players can choose from one of five character classes, including Destroyer, Engineer, Rogue, Swordsman and Witch, and can choose between two game modes: Kingdom Mode, a co-op multiplayer mode where players can explore the world together, and Team Arena mode, a multiplayer mode The players are competitive where six players compete against each other in teams of three.

Ni no Kuni: Across Worlds out now and Available for download Free on Android, iOS and Windows PC.