NHL Stanley Cup 2022 playoff schedule, TV info

The 2021-22 Stanley Cup playoffs begin Monday, May 2. The Eastern Conference will be represented by the Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals. The Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers, St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators will be in the Western Conference.

2022 NHL Schedule: First Round – Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers vs Washington Capitals

First game: May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET – Capitals at Panthers (ESPN2, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 5 7:30 PM ET – Capitals at Panthers (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports)

Match Three: May 7, 1 p.m. ET – Panthers at Capitals (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Match four: May 9, 7 p.m. ET – Panthers at Capitals (TBS, SN1, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 11, TBD – Capitals in Panthers (TBC)

* Game 6: May 13, TBD – Panthers in Capitals (TBD)

* Game 7: May 15, TBD – Capitals in Panthers (TBC)

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

First game: May 2, 7:30 p.m. ET – Lightning at Maple Leafs (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Match two: May 4, 7:30 p.m. ET – Lightning at Maple Leafs (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Match Three: May 6, 7:30 p.m. ET – Maple Leafs at Lightning (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Match four: May 8, 7 p.m. ET – Maple Leafs at Lightning (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 10, TBD – Lightning at Maple Leafs (TBC)

* Game 6: May 12, TBD – Maple leaf when lightning (TBC)

* Game 7: May 14, TBD – Lightning at Maple Leafs (TBC)

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins

First game: May 2, 7 p.m. ET – Bruins at Hurricanes (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 4, 7pm ET – Bruins at Hurricanes (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 6, 7 p.m. ET – Hurricanes in the Bruins (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Game 4: May 8, 12:30 p.m. ET – Hurricanes in the Bruins (ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 10, TBD – Bruins in Hurricanes (TBC)

* Game 6: May 12, TBD Hurricanes in the Bruins (TBC)

* Game 7: May 14, TBD – Bruins in Hurricanes (TBC)

New York Rangers vs Pittsburgh Penguins

First game: May 3, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins in the Rangers (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 5, 7 p.m. ET – Penguins in the Rangers (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Match Three: May 7, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Match four: May 9, 7 p.m. ET – Rangers at Penguins (ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 11, TBD – Penguins in Rangers (TBD)

* Game 6: May 13, TBD – Rangers at Penguins (TBD)

* Game 7: May 15, TBD – Penguins in Rangers (TBD)

* If necessary

TBD – TBD

JIP – Joining in progress

2022 NHL Schedule: First Round – Western Conference

Colorado Avalanche vs Nashville Predators

First game: May 3, 9:30 p.m. ET – Predators of an avalanche (ESPN, SNE, SN360 [JIP]TVA Sports)

Game 2: May 5, 9:30 p.m. ET – Predators of an avalanche (TNT, SNE, SN360 [JIP]TVA Sports)

Game 3: May 7, 4:30 p.m. ET – Avalanche in Predators (TNT, Sportsnet, TVA Sports)

Match four: May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET – Avalanche at Predators (ESPN, SN1, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 11, TBD – Avalanche Predators (TBC)

* Game 6: May 13, TBD – Avalanche in Predators (TBC)

* Game 7 15 May, TBD – Avalanche Predators (TBC)

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Plow

First game: May 2, 9:30 p.m. ET – Blues at Wild (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Match two: May 4, 9:30 p.m. ET – Blues at Wild (ESPN, SN360, TVA Sports)

Match three: May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET – Wild at Blues (TNT, SN360, TVA Sports)

Match four: May 8, 4:30 p.m. ET – Wild at Blues (TBS, SN360, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 10, TBD – Blues at Wild (TBC)

* Game 6: May 12, TBD – Wild at Blues (TBC)

*May 7th 14th game will be announced later – Blues at Wild (TBC)

Calgary fires against Dallas Stars

First match: May 3 at 10pm ET – Stars at Flames (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 2: May 5, 10pm ET – Stars at Flames (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, TBS)

Match Three: May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET – Flames at Stars (TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Match four: May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET – Flames at Stars (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 11, TBD – Stars in the Flame (TBC)

* Game 6: May 13, TBD – Flame in the Stars (TBC)

* Game 7 15 May, TBD – Stars in the Flame (TBC)

Edmonton Oilers vs Los Angeles Kings

First game: May 2 at 10pm ET – Kings at Oilers (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Match two: May 4 at 10pm ET – Kings at Oilers (Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports, ESPN2)

Game 3: May 6, 10pm ET – Oilers at Kings (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Match four: May 8, 10 p.m. ET – Oilers at Kings (TBS, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

* Game 5: May 10, TBD – Kings at Oilers (TBD)

* Game 6: May 12, TBD – Oilers at Kings (TBD)

* Game 7: May 14, TBD – Kings at Oilers (TBD)

