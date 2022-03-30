NFL To Change Post-Season Overtime Rule After Bills Lose

PALM BEACH, FL – The 32 NFL teams passed a rule change Tuesday to ensure that both teams will have possession of the ball at least once in overtime from their post-season games. This action comes months later Kansas City won the Divisional Round playoff against the Buffalo Billswho did not get a chance to score in overtime.

The change to the league’s overtime rules was the first since 2010, when clubs voted to allow teams that scored relegated when taking overtime in the opening game to win. (Before that, the team that scored first in any way won in overtime.) The rule, which inherently gave an advantage to the team that won the extra coin, was extended to the regular season in 2012.

Since 2010, there have been an additional 12 games in the post-season, and the team that won throw-ins before overtime has gone on to win 10 of those 12 games. Seven of those 10 wins came when the first car touched down.

The game between Kansas City and Buffalo in January was perhaps the most dramatic of them all. Both teams’ strong attacks scored a total of four touchdowns in the final two minutes of regulation, and Kansas City won, 42-36, by scoring a touchdown on their first possession over overtime.