May 13, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

NFL Schedule Leak Tracker 2022: All the Buffalo Bills info, rumors

May 13, 2022

The release of the NFL schedule is Thursday night, but that won’t stop us from tracking all the rumors (and confirming some as much as possible). We know the buffalo bills I play Monday Night the second week, but the rest is still a little bit mysterious.

Below, you’ll find Home and Away discounts, plus each week will be listed along with relevant information about a potential Bills discount and rumors. The table at the bottom is only for confirmed games from a source we trust.

Let’s then!

Opponents of bills 2022

home games

go games

Information week by week

week 1

Official: Bills and Rams Will Intertwine on NFL Opening Night!

We are reporting according to sources that this game is “probably” a Bills vs Los Angeles Rams In the NFL Opening Night broadcast, Thursday, September 8th.
– Not black, per Philadelphia Inquirer
– Dolphins in Bells, per Dove Kleiman

Week Two – Officially Announced

– Monday, September 19, 7:15 p.m. Eastern vs. Tennessee Titans (Full Story)

the third week

The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. ET, sources say.

fourth week

The Bills will play at the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m., according to sources.

– Not beams (via Athletic Boston Herald)
– Not the Patriots (via Athletic Boston Herald)
– Officially Not Chiefs (versus TB)

The fifth week

The Bills will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 p.m. ET, according to multiple sources.

Officially not the packet (vs. NYG)
– Not the Patriots (according to NBC Boston, Boston Herald)
– Not Black (per NBC Boston, Boston Herald)
– Not Chiefs (via 670 Radio Chicago)

the sixth week

The Bills will play the Kansas City Chiefs in a nationally televised game in the late afternoon, according to sources.

– Not beams (via the athlete)
– Not planes (via the athlete)
– Not the Bears (via 670 Radio Chicago)
– Bills vs. Chiefs (via 670 Radio Chicago)

Seventh week

The bills are in farewell this week, per multiple sources.

Not the Patriots (for NBC Boston, 670 Radio Chicago, Boston Herald)
– Not Bears (for NBC Boston, 670 Radio Chicago, Boston Herald)

The eighth week

The Bills Green Bay Packers will be hosting in Sunday Night Footballfor each source.

– Not the Bears (via 670 Radio Chicago)

ninth week

The bills will be in New Jersey to face the Jets in Week 9, according to sources.

– Not the Bears (via 670 Radio Chicago)

tenth week

The Bills host the Minnesota Vikings on Week 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET, sources say.

– Officially not packets (as opposed to DAL)

week 11

The Cleveland Browns are coming to town to face the AFC at 1:00 p.m. ET, according to sources.

– Not beams (via the athlete)

Twelfth week

The Bills and the Lions will begin on Thanksgiving Day at 12:30 p.m. ET, sources say.

– Persistent but unconfirmed rumors have Thanksgiving bills against the Baltimore Ravens or the Detroit Lions.

week 13

The Bills and Patriots will play the week after Thanksgiving Thursday night, according to multiple sources.

Fourteenth week

The Jets will visit Orchard Park on December 11 at 1:00 p.m., sources say.

Not the Presidents (via 670 Radio Chicago)

Fifteenth week

The date and time are unknown due to the flexible schedule, but Bills will welcome dolphins in December, sources say. It could be Saturday or Sunday.

– Not beams (via the athlete)
– Not the rams (via the athlete)

Sixteenth week

The Bills will head to Chicago to face the Bears on Christmas Eve, according to multiple sources.

– Officially Not Rams (versus DEN)
– Not beams (via the athlete)
– Not dolphins (via the athlete)

Seventeenth week

Invoices are running Monday Night Football for their fifth prime-time competition when they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, according to sources.

– Not beams (via the athlete)
– Not Vikings (via the athlete)

Eighteenth week

The Buffalo ends the season against the New England Patriots, according to sources.

– Usually East Asian Discount
– Not beams (via the athlete)
– Not black (via the athlete)

What we know for sure

Schedule 2022 Buffalo Bills

week day Date time Discount Notes
week day Date time Discount Notes
before 1 Indianapolis Colts
before 2 Denver Broncos
3 . ago @ Carolina Panthers
1 Thursday September 8 8:30 Eastern time @ Los Angeles Rams NFL Opening Night Game!
2 Monday September 19 7:15 a.m. ET Tennessee Titans Fifth straight season playing Tennessee, but first at Buffalo since 2018
3 Sunday September 25 1:00 Eastern time @ Miami Dolphins
4 Sunday October 2 1:00 Eastern time @ Baltimore Ravens
5 Sunday October 9 1:00 Eastern time Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Sunday October 16 4:25 ET @ Kansas City Chiefs
7 Farewell
8 Sunday October 30 8:20 a.m. ET Green Bay Packers
9 Sunday November 4 1:00 Eastern time @ New York Jets
10 Sunday November 13 1:00 Eastern time Minnesota Vikings
11 Sunday November 20 1:00 Eastern time Cleveland Browns
12 Thursday November 24 12:30 Eastern time @Detroit Lions I played in Thanksgiving 3 seasons out of the last 4 seasons
13 Thursday December 1 8:30 Eastern time @ New England Patriots Bills didn’t hit the ball, dribble it or hit a field goal in the last game – just touching the ball
14 Sunday December 11 1:00 Eastern time New York Jets
15th Sun rays 17/18 December drape Miami dolphins Game day and time to be determined due to NFL Flex
16 Saturday December 24 @Chicago Bears Previous bills initiated by QB Nathan Peterman signed in Chicago this week
17 Monday January 2 8:30 p.m. Eastern time @Cincinnati Bengals The Bengals was the AFC representative in the Super Bowl last year
18 Sun rays January 7-8 drape New England sponsors Game day and time to be determined due to NFL Flex
Toilet to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on
Dave to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on
Asian Football Confederation to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on
SB Sunday February 12 6:30 pm to be announced later on

