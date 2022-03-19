March 19, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

NFL Insider, HOF broadcaster John Clayton dead at 67

March 19, 2022

NFL reporter John Claytonwho covered the league for decades and was one of the most famous reporters on television, died at the age of 67.

The details surrounding Clayton’s death are not known to everyone… but John’s friend and former classmate Chris Mortensen I provided some information on social media.

Chris wrote: “John Clayton passed away today in a Seattle area hospital. His wife Pat and sister Amy were by his side and earlier reported that he passed away peacefully after a short illness.”

“We loved John. We mourn his loss. Pat has asked Seahawks for more information.”

Clayton started covering professional football in the early 1970s in Pittsburgh…and ended up going up to ESPN, writing for the site, and appearing on TV and radio.

He joined the network for the first time in 1995.

Aside from all his great work on camera in Bristol, John has also starred in one of the funniest ESPN commercials ever… brushing off the line, “Hey, I’m done with my team!!”

Clayton, a writer’s wing member in the Professional Football Hall of Fame (2007), was incredibly respected by colleagues and fans.

JC was also entered into HOF’s alma mater, Duquesne University, in 2001.

John escaped his wife Patricia.

Rest in peace.

