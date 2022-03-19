NFL Free Agency 2022: The Eagles sign former LB Alex Singleton with the Broncos

Linebacker Alex Singleton, who has led the Eagles in recent seasons, has left Philadelphia as a free agent.

A league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia that Singleton, 28, has signed a one-year contract with the Denver Broncos. James Palmer of the NFL Network first announced the news.

According to the NFL Network, Singleton’s new $1.1 million contract is fully guaranteed with the potential to earn another $750,000 in incentives.

Singleton was initially a restricted free agent but the Eagles did not introduce him. Even the lowest bid would come with a salary of $2.433 million. The only RFA the Eagles offered this year was OL Nate Herbig. The Eagles have not bid on WR Greg Ward or RB Boston Scott but they have both signed one-year deals to return in 2022.

During his time with the Eagles, Singleton was a great effort player with an equally great story. The former CFL All-Star and Gray Cup champion had to work his way out of the coaching staff to earn a spot on the Eagles roster. Once he did, he was a featured player on special teams and eventually a special teams captain and got a bigger role in defense.

He led the Eagles in interventions with 120 in 2020 and led them again in 2021 with 137.

After his breakout season in 2020, Singleton started last season as a rookie, but his hairstyles style just doesn’t look right to Jonathan Gannon’s new scheme. In the end, Singleton’s role declined. But once Davon Taylor was injured, Singleton was back in the starting line-up and played better along the length of the court.

With Singleton’s departure, the Eagles will bring back TJ Edwards, Davion Taylor and Shaun Bradley from the 2021 season. They also added free agent Haason Reddick, who’s called a linebacker but really a standout player. The Eagles could still use more assists at full-back.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles free agents who agreed to deals this off-season:

Hassan Ridgway: 49ers

Anthony Harris: The Eagles

Boston Scott: Eagles

Alex Singleton: Bronco

Their remaining free agents from the 2021 season are Rodney McLeod, Derek Barnett, Stephen Nelson, Ryan Kerrigan, Jenard Avery, Jordan Howard and Jason Crum.