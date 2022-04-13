NFL Draft Fake 2022 – New Mel Keeper predictions for top 64 picks in Rounds 1 and 2, including first-round trade

Here we go: 2 weeks (okay, 15 days) until start 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are round the clock of course, but they aren’t the most interesting team in this draft. There are a whopping eight teams with first-round picks — a record if it happened that way on April 28 — including Super Bowl contenders like the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. There are a lot of ways the first round can go, especially with questions (and concerns) about the middle class.

Let’s get into my typical two-round annual draft, dropping picks 1-64. I have four backhanders and 12 wide receivers here, as well as four edge defenders in my top seven picks. I have interesting landing points for offensive tackles. And I have one deal for a team going back to the first round for a badly needed — and jumping on to another franchise that needs the position.

I’m anticipating these 64 selections based on a combination of my updated rankings, team needs, and what I hear from the league’s executives, scouts and coaches. For Round Two, in particular, a lot can change between now and when the teams are on the clock, so I’m using my big plate as a testament to the value.

