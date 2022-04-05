New York Yankees put 16 pitchers on their opening day list; Return Greg Bird with a minor league contract

Tampa, Florida — The New York Yankees will have 16 bowlers and three substitutes on their opening day roster Thursday against the Boston Red Sox, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Utility factor to hit the switch Marwin Gonzalez He will play a major role away from the shortened bench.

“Marwin’s versatility leaves very good coverage all around,” Boone said before Tuesday’s show against the Detroit Tigers. “Just early on, we have to make sure that we protect and build the arms properly. We’ll make it work, and if we have to change on the fly a little bit, we’ll do it.”

Right-handers Clark Schmidt And the Ron Marinaccio and left JB Sears He also earned points on the list.

Teams are allowed to carry 28 players during the month of April due to the shortened training period in the spring.

Boone said the Yankees plan to return to 13 pitchers and four reserve locations when the expanded rosters expire May 1.

birds are back

The Yankees signed their first baseman Greg Bird for a minor league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bird was with New York from 2015 to 2019 but was derailed by injuries. He opted to withdraw from his contract with the Toronto Blue Jays after hitting .261 with two home owners and six RBIs during spring training,

Bird, 29, played in Triple-A with Colorado last season, scoring 0.267 with 27 home points and 91 from Rubies.

“He can hit,” Boone said. “Health has always been an issue for him, but I don’t think anyone has ever questioned his potential and what could be a top league hitter. Get another talented guy who seems to be in good health.”

Moving day

The Yankees picked a player off the field Miguel Andujar and defensive player Tim Lucastro To Scranton / Wilkes Barre.