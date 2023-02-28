February 28, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

New York Times Crossword Answers: Carrie for The Princess Bride

Cassandra Kelley February 28, 2023 3 min read

32 d. A “practically synonymous noun” is Roget, author of the well-known thesaurus. It was originally published in 1852 under the incredible title “A Thesaurus of English Words and Phrases, Compiled and Arranged to Facilitate the Expression of Ideas and to Aid in Literary Composition”.

61 d. I will admit I gulped a bit at the “Covid-19, unofficial” idea of ​​RONA. I’m not sure I’m personally ready for coronavirus nicknames while the pandemic rages on, but I’ve certainly heard it used before.

This puzzle features four lines from the classic children’s book GREEN EGGS AND HAM (“a colorful meal in a Dr. Seuss story”), plus SAM-I-AM, the name of the main advocate for the meal. Each theme entry is a way in which GREEN EGGS and HAM are served by a SAM-I-AM and later rejected by the picky central book eater, until (spoiler alert!) it actually tries and realizes it does, in fact, like GREEN EGGS and PHOTOS .

The first is in the rain (“one way is served 38 – across”), followed by on a boat, in a tree and with goats. In the book, each of these entries chimes in another way one can eat green eggs and pigeons (like boat and goat). And that’s pretty much it! This isn’t the most complex of themes, but it is a nice homage to a childhood classic.

Let’s hear from Mrs. Bosco about her experience building crossword puzzles.

This is the first puzzle! It was my second attempt, and I’m so happy I can’t quite believe it. I hope to get a better job in the future. My father, David, has solved New York Times crossword puzzles religiously for many years. And maybe my husband is more fanatical about solutions, so there are many crossword puzzle discussions in our family on the topic of brainstorming, filling in, and hinting. Oh, and my best friend promised to make a T-shirt out of any puzzle of mine ever published by the New York Times, so I’m totally looking forward to my new (nerdy) wardrobe!

I’m a lawyer by training – general counsel for a private biotech firm in the Bay Area – but the “prism crossword generator” sounds even cooler!

This puzzle includes a tip of the hat to our 11-year-old son, Connor, who is a huge fan of Dr. Seuss.

The New York Times Crossword has an open submission system, and you can submit puzzles online.

See also  Producers Vikram Vida directed by Hrithik Roshan on 'hurtful' reports about filming locations

For tips on how to get started, read our series, How to Make a Crossword Puzzle.

Almost done with the solution but it needs a file a little More help? We’ve got you covered.

Spoiler alert: Subscribers can peek at the answer key.

Are you trying to go back to the main play page? You can find it here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sharing Information WGA Deal Requires to Play Role in Contract Talks – Deadline

February 28, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
2 min read

Panettiere’s family remembers the late actor Jansen and says he died of an enlarged heart

February 27, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
3 min read

Aubrey Plaza spouts an angry line during his “White Lotus” speech

February 27, 2023 Cassandra Kelley

You may have missed

3 min read

New York Times Crossword Answers: Carrie for The Princess Bride

February 28, 2023 Cassandra Kelley
4 min read

What are the sounds of dinosaurs?

February 28, 2023 Iris Pearce
6 min read

Police provide an update on the death of New Hampshire native Jimmy Kyle

February 28, 2023 Teri Riley
3 min read

Announcing the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

February 28, 2023 Jack Kimmons