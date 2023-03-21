New York Knicks great Willis Reed passes away at the age of 80

(CNN) New York Knicks champion Willis Reed has passed away, the National Basketball Association of Retired Players announced Tuesday. He was 80 years old.

He led the Red Knicks to two championship titles in the 1970s, which included one of the most iconic moments in basketball history.

Despite suffering a torn quadriceps muscle, Reed made his way to the winner-take-all field in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on May 8, 1970. After missing Game 6 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Reid played the first half of the season.

Madison Square Garden crowd rushed when Reid entered through the players’ tunnel He proceeded to inspire his team and the fans by hitting his first two shots. The heroic performance is often included as one of the defining moments in the history of the sport.

The Knicks went on to win the game, led by Walt Frazier. Another Knicks team, led by Reed, won the title in 1973.

The Knicks captain was the first NBA player to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player, Finals Most Valuable Player, and All-Star Game Most Valuable Player in the same season.

Reed retired from the NBA in 1974.

“Willis Reed was the best player on the team and a skilled leader,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver He said Tuesday. “My first and fondest memory of NBA basketball is watching Willis, who embodied the winning spirit that characterized the New York Knicks championship teams in the early 1970s.

He played the game with remarkable passion and determination, and his inspiring comeback in Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals remains one of the most iconic moments in all of sports. As the league’s MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP and member of the Cannes Willis A player with 50 and 75 NBA awards, he was proud of his consistency, and after his playing career, Willis mentored the next generation as a coach, team executive, and proud alumnus of HBCU.

“We send our deepest condolences to Willis’ wife, Jill, his family and his many friends and fans,” Silver said.

Reed, born June 25, 1942, once described Hico, Louisiana, where he was born, to Pro Basketball Illustrated as a place so small that “they don’t even have residents.”

He played left fielder at Grambling State University (then called Grambling College) where he led the Tigers to the 1961 NAIA title and three Southwestern Athletic Conference championships.

Reid was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1982.