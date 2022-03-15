New York Jets fill a huge need for defense to sign CBDG Red

The New York Jets addressed a major defensive need, agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with a free agent. DJ Reda source told ESPN’s Rich Semeny.

The news of Reed’s agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

Reed, the Jets’ first free agent to sign on to Defense, plans as an outsider’s apprentice. Press Hall And the Branden Echolslast year’s starters, will compete for the other outdoor spot. Michael Carter II Still in the slot – for now. That doesn’t stop the Jets from crafting the corner kick, but Reed does give them a proven head start in one of the younger placement combos.



Gates coach Robert Saleh said he was pleased with the youth corner’s progress last season, but it has become clear they have to make upgrades. The Jets finished 32nd in overall defense, including 30th against the pass. Only seven interceptions were made, including only two corners – both by Echols.

The Jets haven’t had much luck with free-agent corners in recent years. In 2018, they signed with Trumin Johnson to one of the largest contracts in franchise history (guaranteed $34 million), but he played only 17 games in two seasons and was released.

The Seattle Seahawks withdrew Reed’s 49-player exemptions just before the 2020 season after he suffered what was believed to be a chest injury at the end of the season. Since returning in the middle of that season, Reed has played 22 games after playing his way into the starting line-up.

He’s been by far the best cornerback in Seattle since then, and has become a key part of the Seahawks’ defensive transformation at this stretch.

Reed had 17 assists defended and four interceptions from his career with Seattle, playing on both sides of the field and at the Nickelback. He started the 2021 season at left-back and then returned to the right side.

Reed’s 5-foot-9, 193-pound debut marked a departure from the norm in Seattle, who played the tallest linebacker overseas almost exclusively.

The 49 members drafted Reed, 25, in the fifth round of the 2018 draft.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson contributed to this report.