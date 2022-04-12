New trailer on Runway 34: Ajay Devgn as a pilot tries to avoid a crash landing, but his decision raises doubts

Ajay Devgn’s 34 Amphitheater looks like a tale sweeping 35,000 feet above the ground. But this is not your usual story of a plane crash or the survivors. The second trailer for the movie, which was released on Monday, brings back that there’s more to the plot than meets the eye.

Ajay Devgn, who also directed the film, plays pilot Vikrant Khanna while Rakul Preet Singh plays his co-pilot. Due to adversity amid bad weather, Vikrant pulls out all the stops to ensure a safe landing of the passenger plane. But he seems like a man who has a lot to hide. Choose runway 34 to land, shocking the people in the control room. Is the plane landing or crashing has not yet been seen. But his decision certainly warrants an investigation.

Watch the trailer for Runway 34 2

Runway 34 has Amitabh Bachchan He plays an investigative officer who vows to reveal the true intentions of pilot Vikram Khanna. According to Vikram, during these test times on board, on the one hand, the pilot becomes the only savior for the passengers. But on the other hand, everything that happens in the plane also becomes his responsibility. The film stars Boman Irani, Azira Dhar and Akanksha Singh.

Runway 34 is said to be inspired by real events. According to the brief, “Runway 34 is about Captain Vikrant Khanna performed by Ajay Devgn, a flight prodigy whose flight takes a mysterious path after taking off from an international destination.”

Ajay Devgn who returned to directing after Shivaay in 2016, previously said, “I’ve had wonderful highs, worrisome lows, and a sense of euphoria and depression, all within the script. Honestly, letting this script pass me by, it wasn’t even a consideration. I knew I had to to do that.”

Runway 34 will be released on April 29th.