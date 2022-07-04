New PS5 and PS4 Games This Week (July 4th to July 10th) – Guide

what or what New PS5 and PS4 games They are launched at actual retailers and as part of PS Store Update this week? While it’s not the biggest schedule for this week’s release, there’s a lot to look forward to, with a return clone Perhaps the biggest highlight. For a complete list of All new PS5 release dates in 2022 And the All new PS4 game release dates in 2022click the links.

New PS5 and PS4 games this week (July 4 to July 10)

Below you will find a list of everything New PS5 and PS4 games available between July 4 to July 10. This page will be updated daily, so be sure to check back every day for the latest releases.

United States of America

July 4

Instant Sports All Stars (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4)

Rainbow Advanced (PS5, PS4)

July 5

Arcadegeddon (PS5, PS4)

Yurikill: The Calumniation (PS5, PS4)

July 7

Match Point: Tennis Championships (PS5, PS4)

Zero Tolerance (PS4) Collection

July 8

Eternal Hope (PS4)

Klonoa: Reverie Fantasy Series (PS5, PS4)

Madison (PS5, PS4)

