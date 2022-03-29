New owner of Oakland Mall in Troy announces plans for revitalization and name change

Troy, Michigan. – Parking in Auckland Mall It may never be as full as it once was, but the mall’s new owner said he has plans to improve.

In recent years, as old malls came under new ownership, plans often included their demolition. The new owner of Auckland Mall, Mario KizzyThe 31-year-old said he’s more interested in renovation. He plans to return foot traffic to the mall.

Kiezi wants to turn the shopping plaza into a family destination. He said there is potential for parking lot farmers markets, new flagship restaurants, and attracting local artists.

“It feels like this is one of the quietest locations in metro Detroit and we’re going to wake it up,” Keese said. “Not a lot of money. We’re not looking to bring gold sculptures to this place. We’re looking to introduce art, we’re looking to introduce what I call hipster culture and you can see things here – we’re going to do some very simple changes that will go a long way.”

Stacy Wells Owns Baby Cakes Boutique, which opened in September. Wells said she is looking forward to a new property.

“I think it’s a great opportunity that we’re here at this time. I’m looking forward to the changes coming. You know, it brings more people,” Wells said.

The hustle and bustle has diminished over the years. Consumer habits, especially with younger demographics, a trend towards online shopping. Kizzy takes that too.

“If you open a store here, well, you can retail, you can serve the guests that come inside the mall but you can also work out the back door where UPS can ship about 150 boxes to the local community,” Keese said. .

The Hobby Lobby will come where the Sears once were and the LongHorn Steakhouse will also come to the mall.

Auckland Mall renovations include a new name.

