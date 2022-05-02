Meteri, Los Angeles – Teran Mathieu He comes home.

The New Orleans Saints have reached a three-year, $33 million deal with an $18 million guarantee through All-Pro Security, sources Adam Schifter of ESPN reports. The sources said that the language in the contract still needs to be finalized before the agreement is officially signed.

Mathieu, who turns 30 on May 13 and Shine at LSU During his decorated college career, he visited with the Saints at their team’s facility in April after he had not been signed by the Kansas City chiefs as a free agent. He also roughly met the Philadelphia Eagles. But New Orleans’ need for a shock safety increased when he didn’t pick one during the NFL Draft over the weekend.

Also, the free agents who sign Monday afternoon won’t be dealing with the NFL’s compensatory draft selection formula — which could help boost the market for other big names that remain unsigned.

The saints lost both the safety of the off-season start when Marcus Williams Signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Malcolm Jenkins retired و. But they have now replaced both of them after signing on to the former New York Jets safety program Marcus May Previously in free agency.

Unlike Williams and Jenkins, who had strong safety and freestyle respectively, Matthew and May could be more interchangeable in new coach Dennis Allen’s defense. Premium security CJ Gardner Johnsonwho was adept at covering slot receivers, also remained in New Orleans.

He visited the Saints with both Mathieu and former LSU recipients Jarvis Landry last month, but none of the players signed – keeping the possibility of talks being reconsidered if they don’t meet those needs in the draft.

The Saints handled the receiver’s position in a big way by trading for Ohio Chris Olaf In Round 1 of the draft. But when asked if there were any “essentials” left on their list, General Manager Mickey Loomis said on Saturday, “Yeah. One of them definitely…You guys can guess that. You probably already know that.”

Mathieu is fifth in the league with 13 interceptions over the past three seasons with The Chiefs, including three interceptions in 2021 — with one coming back for relegation — as the nine-year veteran was named to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

The chief, however, moved from Mathieu when they signed Justin Reed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract in free agency.

The first All-Pro and 3-time Pro Bowl selection contains 26 interceptions—three touchdown replays—76 defensive passes, 610 tackles, and 10 sacks in nine seasons for the Chiefs, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 draft.

ESPN’s Adam Tescher contributed to this report.