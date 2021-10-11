New killings on the India-Pakistan border

Kashmir conflict continues. Five Indian soldiers were killed by insurgents last Sunday. They were a junior officer and four soldiers who were in the spy operation, Colonel Devender Anand confirmed to AFP. The killing took place near the Line of Control (LoC) controlled by Pakistan in Indian Kashmir.

The crime reflects the biggest incident on the border since the ceasefire was declared last February, and India accuses Pakistan of covering up the activities of insurgent groups. This is not an isolated incident as killings have increased in Kashmir in recent weeks. Two teachers were killed last week and local Metro 1 TV reporter Shahid Sehri was killed in a bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Hub yesterday.

The 28 killings since the beginning of this year have been attributed to insurgents

Indian security forces have arrested at least 560 people this weekend who are accused of being members of the Resistance Front, a branch of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist organization. The group has reported seven murders in recent days, 28 since the beginning of the year.

The Kashmir Valley is a disputed area, which is currently divided under Chinese, Indian and Pakistani rule. The conflict began in 1947, when India gained independence from the United Kingdom and the Muslim nation of Pakistan emerged. To counter the internal insurgency, Kashmir sought the help of India, after which both countries demanded the entire territory.

The rising tide of killings and incidents near the border threatens the continuation of the agreed ceasefire and the increasing number of civilian military records for fear of further attacks.