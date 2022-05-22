May 22, 2022

New Kentucky resident Katy Perry hanging out at the Louisville Zoo

Cassandra Kelley May 22, 2022 2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. –

You may have already heard us deliver the news that pop star Katy Perry has been living in Kentucky for the past month, and now we’ve got to see her at one of the popular attractions in Louisville.

Louisville Zoo Share it on their Facebook page That Perry came to visit the zoo while she was in Louisville with her family recently.

I took a stroll through the zoo’s current event, the Wild Lantern Festival.

I also got close to one of the zoo’s penguins named Simon as well as Sebastian the sloth.

“The experience made us all want to ‘roar’!” Another said.

Always aware of her wardrobe, Perry came to the zoo in a khaki safari-style outfit.

The zoo said Perry had already visited several times. Who knows where the pop star will appear next in Bluegrass State?

