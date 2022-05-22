New Kentucky resident Katy Perry hanging out at the Louisville Zoo

You may have already heard us deliver the news that pop star Katy Perry has been living in Kentucky for the past month, and now we have her seen at a popular attraction in Louisville. Visited the zoo while she was in Louisville with her family recently, and took a walk at the zoo’s current event, the Wild Lights Festival. Up close and personal with one of the zoo’s penguins named Simon as well as Sebastian the sloth. “The experience made us all want to ‘roar’!” Perry has always been mindful of her wardrobe, said the post, and she came to the zoo in khaki safari-style outfits, and the zoo said Perry had already visited several times. More on Perry in Kentucky: Katy Perry lives in Kentucky and says it was a ‘wonderful experience’

The zoo said Perry had already visited several times.

