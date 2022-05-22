New Era Attracts Seniors With $18 Million+ – Deadline

Sunday morning update: Update for more analysis and chart Focus Features” Downton Abbey: A New Era coming in 16 million dollarsAnd while some might see it as less than the first strong start of $31 million, especially for a production cost that doubled over the first’s $40 million, keep in mind that this is a sequel to the drama franchise, not Marvel. For Focus, it’s their best opening during the pandemic Northman$12.3 million initially. By the way, new eraCorrect opening as the tracker spotted it earlier this week.

It makes sense that profits are dwindling, even in a healthy market for seniors, given the kind of fixed IP here. Competitors might say that the first film was to depict lightning in a bottle, three years after the series’ six seasons ended. The sequel doesn’t really sell a cliffhanger here which could lead to a scramble i.e. the downstairs staff are poisoned and there is no one around to cook the holiday goose. However, it was the green light for a full-fledged sequel given the 2019 film’s rating as the best domestic start ever for a Focus Features movie.

On the bright side, older audiences are back this weekend for new era; Even if it’s not up to the acceptance level for the first film, the 45- and 55-year-old’s share should be a sign of optimism. Uni reported that 48% were above 55. Similar to the first, 73% leaned. if new era On the occasion of some people returning to the cinema for the first time during Covid times, they will see that everything is normal, hopefully this will be an incentive for more older women to attend; They were hesitant during the pandemic.

Again, from the viewpoint of the exhibitors (especially the furnishings), not the studio’s accounting department, new era They’re doing more business following Focus’ features. Northman The A24’s Everything everywhere at once It is officially the highest-grossing studio film in the United States, with $52 million.

new era It will be in an exclusive theatrical window for 17 days under Universal’s plan with cinemas. The bright side is that it’s not theatrical day and date, nor does it go straight to broadcast without a major studio marketing campaign like some other niche movie franchises.

One thing you have to hand to Universal, despite Jeff Shell’s wishes and past experiences to break the window, is that they are ultimately committed to theatrical acting and building a diverse slate. While this business may sound like a broken record, it is true. Universal and Focus together will present 30 films to cinemas this year. And when we talk about diversity, it means not only attracting different demographics, but different types and scales of films.

James Gray, who was here in Cannes With another focus feature title last week, his autobiography armageddon time, Which has garnered great reviews, talks to us about his fear of how many studios are giving up on wide panels. Basically, especially now that we’re back in the movies during Covid, there’s a belief that only support franchises and superhero movies are working. If there is no wide range of products, how can a culturally impactful cinema of the future be created?

“Studios should be willing to lose money for a few years in the art film departments, and in the end they will be happier,” Gray told us. As the old saying about filmmaking goes, let the winnings of blockbuster movies pay off the riskiest bets. Despite spending $70 million on great focus features Northman (which was co-financed by New Regency), at the end of the day, a surplus of Jurassic World Dominion and next disciples It should help back up any deficiency.

Saturday morning update: Focus features still see Downton Abbey: A New Era At $18 million over 3 days after Friday, $7.38 million, which, if it keeps the course, is a good opening for the period, an old sequel. Once again, all this is second only to Disney Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness Which sees $30 million in Weekend 3 versus $8.5 million on Friday. Several competitors were aggressively spotting north of $20 million yesterday afternoon, and that is no longer the case. However, among the films that debuted in older films during the pandemic, Downton Abbey – New Era The three days (during the Thanksgiving period) would have been better than last year Gucci House ($14.4 million).

Similar to the first, Downton Abbey: A New Era Female perverts 73%, 48% over 55 (F), 65% over 45 and 79% over 35. Larger stakes than the first movie, but unfortunately, less overall. Outputs are great in A CinemaScore and PostTrak at 93% and recommended at 79%. The diverse demonstrations were 74% Caucasian, 10% Hispanic and Hispanic, 8% Black, and 8% Asian/other. The east and southeast coasts were some of the best with the major cities being Dallas, Philly, DC, Atlanta, and Salt Lake City. More about pic marketing can be found here.

EntTelligence says nearly 630,000 moviegoers watched Dr. Gharib 2 On Friday, it raised the number of beneficiaries to 24 million. Downton Abbey 2 Recorded 640K, including preview performances. Meanwhile, older audiences entered the theater before 8 p.m. to see the feature broken down as follows: 18% before 1 p.m., 27% between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 47% between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., while 8% after It’s 8 pm.

A24’s menAnd Booked at 2,212, made $1.4 million on Friday for what’s to be expected $3.3 million Opening. In 578 theaters less than green knight In its opening weekend, the pic comes down on the A24’s $6.79 million summer advantage. Pic has a new score of 76%, which is on the lower end of good scores on Rotten Tomatoes and on par for an A24 film, and split audiences with D+ CinemaScore (less than MidsmarC +).

PostTrak polled audiences not far behind CinemaScore, rating it 52% positive and 30% recommending it. Men featured 58%, with 76% aged 18-34 and variety shows at 57% Caucasian, 21% Hispanic and Hispanic, 9% Black, and 13% Asian. The coasts saw the best business, with eight of the best spots coming in; The other two are at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin.

Meanwhile, A24’s Everything is everywhere It exceeded 50 million dollars yesterday. It’s technically $50.017 million, and it’s going to surpass it today Uncut Gemstones ($50,023 million) to become the highest-grossing A24 movie in the United States, As we told you yesterday.

It also opened this weekend on the artistic side of D’Souza Media’s documentary on voter fraud 2000 mules which saw $300,000 yesterday in 415 locations. Good business in the Midwest and South. The forecast is $720,000.

All ticket sales were $77 million, -16% from last weekend, and 48% from the same frame in 2019.

Saturday morning estimates:

1.) Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness (DIS) 4534 theaters, Friday $8.5 million (-50%) 3 days $30 million (-51%) / total $340.5 million/ week 3

2.) Downton Abbey: A New Era (Foc) 3820 theaters, Friday 7.38 million dollars3 day $18 million/ week 1

3.) the wicked (University) 3,705 (-83) theaters, Friday $1.42 million (-16%) 3 days $5.7 million (-19%) / Total $73.9 million/ week 5

4.)Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (nominal) 2943 (-173) theaters, Friday 920 thousand dollars (-8%) 3 days $3.95 million (-15%)/total 181 million dollars/ week 7

5.) men (A24) 2,212 Friday theaters 1.4 million dollars3 day $3.3 million/ week 1

6.) Everything everywhere at once (A24) 1,576 (-150) theaters, Friday 889 thousand dollars (-3%) 3 days $3.2 million (-4%) / Total $52.3 million/ week 9

7.) Fantastic Beasts… Dumbledore (WB), 1923 (-655) Theatres, Friday 500 thousand dollars (-24%) 3 days $1.85 million (-27%) / total $93 million/ week 6

8.) fire starter (University) 3413 theaters, Friday 540 thousand dollars (-65%) 3 days $1.73 million (-55%) / total $6.79 million/ week 2

9.) the lost City (nominal) 1,396 (-279) Friday theaters. 415 thousand dollars (-12%) 3 days 1.55 million dollars (-9%) / Total $99.3 million/ week 9

10.) Northman (Foc) 1,263 (-671) theaters, Friday 280 thousand dollars (-42%) 3 days Million dollars (-42%) / total 33 million dollars/ week 5

Friday and Middle Update: Focus features sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era Moving towards $18 million open after expected 8 million dollars Friday that includes a million dollars in Thursday night previews.

That would put the Simon Curtis-directed title in second place for the weekend behind Disney Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness Who will retain the #1 crown with a drop $7.4 million – $7.6 million Friday, -56% on the low end, vs. A $26 Million – $28 Million The industry estimates third weekend in 4,534 theaters. This will raise the Sam Raimi movie to $340.4 million by Sunday.

There is a lot of hope Downton Abbey: A New Era That he would dynamite the 55-plus crowd outside their homes, and finally get them into movie theaters after staying safe during the pandemic. While the film was never expected to open up to the pre-pandemic levels of its 2019 predecessor, which had a best-ever opening for Focus at $31 million (and ended its domestic run at $96.8 million), he realized that this was a sequel to a film’s period, so it was a drop Ticket sales are evident even in a healthy environment. marvel, Downton Not despite the drama upstairs and downstairs. Downton Abbey: A New Era Booked at 3,817 locations, the Focus Features is easily the widest version ever. PIC Previews at $1 Million 52% Off Chapter One. Competing industry estimates are optimistic that Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, etc., the drama could wipe out the start of $20M+, however, let’s see what comes on Saturday. Downton 2 It is still a huge hit for period films; I realize there was a day when these types of movies would end their domestic run in the low $20 million range, Merchant Ivory canon Today’s leftovers, view room And Howards End.

the first Downton Abbey 74% of women scored 32% over 55 and 50% over 45; Demos that we don’t often see are on top rated pic at the box office.

In third place is Universal / DreamWorks Animation’s the wicked In 3,699 locations, with Friday the 5th of 1.3 million dollarsand -23% and 3 days from $5.4 million-23% of the running total by Sunday from $73.7 million.

Fourth goes to Paramount Sonic the Hedgehog 2 In 2,943 locations with Friday the 7th of $900 thousand-14% and 3 days $3.85 million-17%, Sunday’s total from $180.9 million. The original release exceeded $148.9 million by 21%.

A24 unlocks its teams with former machine Director Alex Garland horror movie menAnd Starring Jesse Buckley, who will make her debut here at Cannes at Fortnight Filmmakers. Pic booked in 2212 and seen on Friday between $1.4 million – $1.5 million and hole around 3.5 million dollars for fifth place. Meanwhile, the New York-based arthouse studio, which has kept the specialty alive Everything everywhere at onceAnd You’ll see that Daniels’ movie had the highest grossing ever in the US on Sunday with $50 million-$52 million.