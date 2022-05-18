New details about Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ

New video released by the Call of Duty creator Cinema I’ve apparently identified new details for Call of Duty Warzone 2, which I was able to verify independently through my own sources.

Sources have suggested that the majority of the information in the video is indeed accurate, with some inconsistencies here and there.

We won’t cover most of what was said in the NerosCinema video, so we suggest you watch his video. Instead, we will discuss three main details; Strongholds, Warzone 2 map, DMZ and Return maps from Call of Duty.

Maps back

As I mentioned in my early November review of Modern Warfare 2 (via VGC), the old maps will revert not only to the base title but to the Warzone 2 map itself. Within the Warzone 2 map, maps have been added and expanded, according to my original report.

The names of the final points of interest for the map itself have not been specified, but I can still identify some of these maps and their locations within Warzone 2.

high increase

Highrise is located in the upper right part of the map under the name POI “Modern City”. As expected, Modern City has a large city with a lot of skyscrapers and tall buildings, which is supposed to please players who missed Verdansk from the original Warzone.

quarry

The quarry is located in the upper left of the map under the POI name “Quarry”.

hall

The arrival hall is located in the lower right part of the map under the name POI “Airport”. This is one of three locations on the map that have a large fortress.

Afghan

Afgan is located in the middle of the map, but slightly to the left under the POI name “Caves”.

There are also several other POIs that could include more Modern Warfare 2 maps as well, including “Mountain Town” located next to the observatory in the middle of the map, which could include Fevala.

There are many other sites as well, which apparently refer to a few other maps, but the sources were unable to confirm the information before this article was published.

strongholds

Strongholds are something I’ve been sitting on for a while and with Neroscinema’s latest video putting Stronghold in the wild, I wanted to explain it a bit more.

Forts are located across the entire map and will give players something extra to do instead of just buying your gear at the purchase station. There are about 25-30 of them scattered across the entire map (so it’s probably the usual number of buying stations we’re used to).

There are several different levels of strongholds as well, with three large strongholds and about 20-25 smaller strongholds scattered around the map. Strongholds are usually guarded by AI and contain objectives that you need to complete in order to access your gear.

It is assumed that the stronger the fortress, the greater the reward. Not all points of interest also have strongholds, such as an area that is supposed to be heavily traded like a modern city that has no strongholds at all.

Although Warzone 2 is still in development, Strongholds was described to me as a new dynamic element to get players to think carefully about their decisions, because once Stronghold is made, no other player can access it.

If there are no available forts in your area, you will have to either move to the next available location or wait for the train that runs on the entire map to arrive.

Warzone is no stranger to AI either, as AI was first integrated into Caldera several months ago, which was likely to gauge how the community would respond to the feature.

War zone 2 and demilitarized zone

Since my first report, I’ve been informed that Warzone 2 and DMZ will have the same map, which I think is still true. Back in December 2021, a source sent me the first screenshots and images of the new DMZ map, which contains small icons for targets.

I was able to verify the video and photos with other sources who said the footage was from the DMZ. Now nearly six months later, a newly acquired source has sent me a Warzone 2 map, which matches the DMZ map.

To me at least, this confirms that Warzone 2 and DMZ will share the same map, with a different gameplay loop for each mode. me too mentioned in the past That the DMZ has been in development for several years and that the map itself was designed with both the DMZ and Warzone 2 in mind.

If you weren’t aware of what the DMZ will be, Modern Warfare 2 will be the third Call of Duty based on extraction style gameplay. Players will fight against other players and artificial intelligence as they attempt to complete objectives, loot, and extraction.

Modern Warfare 2 is expected to launch later this year, with the trailer reveal date set for June 8.