New data linking the origins of the epidemic to raccoon dogs in a Wuhan market

An international team of virus experts said on Thursday they had found genetic data from a market in Wuhan, China, linking the coronavirus to raccoon dogs for sale there, adding to the case evidence that the worst pandemic in a century could have triggered it. An injured animal that was handled through the illegal wildlife trade.

The genetic data was obtained from swabs taken in and around the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market starting in January 2020, shortly after Chinese authorities closed the market over suspicions it was linked to a new virus outbreak. By then, the animals had been evacuated, but the researchers surveyed the walls, floors, metal cages, and carts often used to transport the animals’ cages.

Three scientists involved in the analysis said that in the samples that tested positive for the coronavirus, the international research team found genetic material belonging to the animals, including large amounts that were identical to a raccoon dog.

The mixing of genetic material from the virus and the animal does not prove that the raccoon dog itself is infected. And even if a raccoon dog did become infected, it wouldn’t be clear if the animal transmitted the virus to humans. Another animal could have passed the virus on to people, or an infected person could have spread the virus to a raccoon dog.